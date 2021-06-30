Downes Linked With Posh

Wednesday, 30th Jun 2021 08:19 Peterborough United are reported to be showing interest in Blues midfielder Flynn Downes. According to the EADT, Championship new boys Posh have the 22-year-old well up their list of summer targets, having already made ex-Town keeper Dai Cornell their first signing of the close season. It’s expected that they will face competition for the Brentford-born Town academy product with Barnsley previously having shown interest, although with manager Valerian Ismael later departing for West Brom. Downes was the subject of a number of bids from Crystal Palace last summer, the highest £1.6 million, and the former England U19 international subsequently handed in a transfer request. It’s understood Downes remains keen to move on to a club in a higher division and was among the many players told he could find a new club by manager Paul Cook at the end of 2020/21. As revealed a week ago, Downes was listed among those starting pre-season training with the U23s rather than with the first team. Meanwhile, former Blues striker Jack Marriott, 26, is expected to return to Posh in the next few days with his Derby County contract up.

Photo: Matchday Images



Juggsy added 08:26 - Jun 30

Careful what you wish for Flynn 0

NW10_Tractor added 08:35 - Jun 30

Brentwood born or Brentford born...? 1

Mark added 08:39 - Jun 30

Downes had a disappointing season, but a year ago I rated him very highly. If we sell him I would focus on agreeing a high sell on clause, as we could sell for a fortune if he moves to a Premier League club in future and we want a big slice of that. 1

Mark added 08:40 - Jun 30

herobobby added 08:41 - Jun 30

Bit of a come down from Crystal Palace ! 1

Linkboy13 added 08:41 - Jun 30

No point in keeping unhappy players let him go. If Dozy is worth one million he must be worth double that. 4

ArnieM added 08:49 - Jun 30

Ha ha ha , Barnsley and now Peterborough. Not quite the ritzy money spinning transfer our want away player had foreseen for himself is it. Grass is not alway greener on the other side Flynn. You’d be better to stay here and fight for your place . But then again, I doubt you’d get in the new Town team. 5

tractorbot added 08:58 - Jun 30

I'd hate to lose such a potential talent but if he wants to go so be it. As Mark said, big sellon clause essential and Ashton is no mug, am sure he'll get us that. Peterborough seem so good at developing players that I hope he goes there if he has to go. Would love to see him in England colours one day (optimistic but who knows!) 2

itfcserbia added 09:02 - Jun 30

If he moves to Peterborough he will prove two things to all of us who had him overrated over the last couple of years:

1. He definitely doesn't want to be here

2. He prefers no pressure to promotion ambition



Disappointed but not sorry to see him go. Just wondering what if he doesn't get in their team? What then? 1

Europablue added 09:11 - Jun 30

itfcserbia Moving to a team in the division above does not signal a lack of ambition 2

tractorshark added 09:20 - Jun 30

No dig at either Downes or Dozzell but there’s more chance of both players being in League One in 2-3 years’ time than the Prem.

Both have potential, both flatter to deceive for different reasons. If they can knuckle down and push on with the right club, good luck to them.

But if you asked me to take an educated guess right now, I’m not sure either will become Prem players.

I wouldn’t say I’m happy they’ve gone or are going but, like others, I’m not sure I’m totally disappointed either. The question I always ask is will they get you promoted? And there’s no guarantee of that with either of them.





0

planetblue_2011 added 09:23 - Jun 30

Not high expectations if he moves to posh! He’s clearly not happy here so might as well go!! Downes & Dozzell were the stars of the future but not ITFC future!! Get a couple mill for him & that is good enough business with a sell on Claus. 0

blues1 added 09:26 - Jun 30

Europablue. I think the point Serbia is making is going to peterborough isnt exactly a sign of ambition. Why? Because lets face it, they are likely to get relegated, if not this coming season, then maybe the next. Then what? Does he want to move on again? And I mean no disrespect to peterborough at all. They deserve to be where they are. Just dont see them as a club likely to go on to the premier lge. Which is where Downes wants to be, as it was bcse of palaces interest that he put in his transfer request. So not sure that would be a good move for him. At the end of the day tho, it's up to him. But if he doesnt want to be here then he has to go. Dont want unsettled players around the squad this season. Need everyone on the same page. 0

OwainG1992 added 09:26 - Jun 30

Marriott will be a good signing for Posh.

I do feel like Downes should aim higher that being said they are in the championship.

I like Flynn.

He's not the finished article but I'd find it a shame should he go. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 09:29 - Jun 30

Downes is one of the players that show potential on occasions, but is very ordinary much of the time, and is a fitness risk , similar to Dozzel . I wish him luck in future but cant see him having big time success ,In that sense i think he is overated by some . 0

norfsufblue added 09:33 - Jun 30

Surely only if it is right for all three parties...this could be where we REALLY see the benefit of having a proper CEO on the case! 0

trncbluearmy added 09:35 - Jun 30

The only player to be reprieved is Dobbs who made a public statement saying he wanted to stay and fight for his place and no doubt came back pre season in excellent shape.



Nothing from Downs, he's going, where who cares, up to Ashton to get top dollar, anything over 750k is a result. 1

Oldboy added 09:42 - Jun 30

Bye, bye then. Only want players who want to be here. 0

Billybobblue added 09:45 - Jun 30

Surprised if he ends up at Posh after Palace were in for him.

Again another player I wouldnt be too disappointed in seeing moved on as he didnt really light up the midfield in a dreadful team. Got to get around another £1m if he were to move on and a decent sell on percentage. 0

