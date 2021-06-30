Sir Bobby Book Updated and Raising Money For Charity

Town supporter and writer Nick Fuller has updated his 2009 book On the Map about Sir Bobby Robson’s time in charge at Town with an electronic version available to raise money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The book charts the 13 years of Sir Bobby's time in charge at Portman Road.

“I've tried to mix my personal memories with the facts of the day,” Nick says, “to produce something which is, I hope, evocative for those of us who were there and informative for those who weren’t.

“As we enter a new era, now seemed a good time to revisit our greatest ever.”



He asks that people make a donation to Sir Bobby’s Foundation then just email onthemap2021@outlook.com and the PDF will be sent.





Photo: Contributed