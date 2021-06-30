Cook: Start of Pre-Season Exciting But Building a Team Can Be a Slow Process

Wednesday, 30th Jun 2021 19:21 Boss Paul Cook says the first few days of pre-season have been exciting but has warned that building a new team can be a slow process. The Town squad returned for pre-season training on Saturday with six new signings now involved at Playford Road. A number of last season’s first-teamers are training with the U23s, although as reported at the weekend Armando Dobra has been promoted back to the senior squad. “There may have been some concerns from the supporters following the drastic action at the end of last season, but we are starting to build a new team and that can be a slow process," Cook told the club site. “We're looking to bring quality into the club and I am really delighted with what we have done so far. “We were in a difficult position with where we finished last season, so naturally there was unhappiness around the club. “Going forward though, I think the supporters will be pleased to hear that we are going through every detail in terms of recruitment. “To make a good team you need a mix of experience, youth, energy, goals - there are a lot of factors. We've had meetings with the board and [CEO] Mark Ashton and we are aligned in what we want to do. “Everyone wants the best for the club and we're working on what is required to take us forward. “We've returned for pre-season now which is great, and we want to see the players integrating and gelling because we will need that after a lot of change. The first few days of pre-season have been exciting.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pencilpete added 19:25 - Jun 30

Trust the process.... 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 19:27 - Jun 30

Great signings to date. All credit to the team.

I’d say we need another 4-5 players in. Really need an experienced centre back, left winger and another striker. 2

Suffolkboy added 19:41 - Jun 30

Do hope the excitement factor sticks around and materialises on the field of play,and in the pattern and style to generate enthusiasm and results !

COYB 0

Suffolkboy added 19:41 - Jun 30

Do hope the excitement factor sticks around and materialises on the field of play,and in the pattern and style to generate enthusiasm and results !

COYB 0

arc added 19:51 - Jun 30

It's been interesting that we haven't had the usual start-of-preseason photos. Clearly, with all the ins and outs still happening Cook doesn't want us seeing what's going on. I wonder what the mood is like. 0

Dog added 20:06 - Jun 30

Lovely teeth - my daughter is also having her teeth whitened at the moment. £100 a chuck apparently. 0

spanishblue added 20:23 - Jun 30

Drinking to much coffee won’t do those gnashers much good, 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments