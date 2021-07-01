Town Accounts Show Evans Waived or Settled £96m in Loans

Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 09:39

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has given an assessment of Town’s accounts for the year to the end of June 2020 which were published yesterday and reveal that former owner Marcus Evans waived or settled almost £96 million in loans as part of the agreement which saw Gamechanger 20 take charge of the club in April.

The accounts cover the 2019/20 season, the Blues’ first in League One which covers the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relegation saw the club’s revenue drop from £17.95 million the previous year to £10.63 million, while the Blues’ wage bill fell from £19.25 million in the final Championship season to £12.85 million.

Town made a loss of £5.25 million compared to £3.60 million a year earlier and an operating loss of £8.64 million compared to £10.78 million 2018/19. Accumulated losses had reached £100 million.

Season ticket sales were up from 10,618 in the final year in the Championship to 12,870 and the average league attendance was up to 19,549 from 17,767.

The accounts show that the club received £1.1 million in furlough payments from late March to the end of June with further payments having been made in the following months while the lockdown continued.

In July general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill confirmed that some of the players had been on furlough as well as off-field staff.

The club’s overall debt had risen to £116.93 million with almost all of that owned to other Evans companies in loans.

Regarding Evans’s write-off of his debts following the takeover, the accounts say: As a result of the change of ownership, there has been a significant debt restructuring. In total, loans and other amounts due to group companies of £95,877,000 at the balance sheet date have been waived or settled on the Group’s behalf.”

In April, new chairman Mike O'Leary confirmed that the club's only remaining debt is £400,000, which is understood to be the loan notes issued to well-heeled fans following the club's period of administration.

Following the takeover Evans has a five per cent stake in Gamechanger 20, which owns 87.5 per cent of the club with the PLC - the shareholding prior to Evans's 2007 takeover - retaining 12.5 per cent.

RaymondovicBlue added 09:49 - Jul 1

There are many ways of investing in a football club. The sexy way that gets you either promoted or into administration with ffp fines..... or the blummen expensive and unappreciated way. Thanks for your efforts and your gift into Ipswich town Marcus, it couldn't go on like that for you or the club so thank you for finding a good way forward too

Billybobblue added 09:50 - Jul 1

Shows how bad the club is run when the debt is 11 times higher than the yearly turnover.

I'm more confident in the way we will be run in future and lets hope with some investment we can get back in the championship and then the prem in future.

Timefliesbyintheblue added 09:52 - Jul 1

There will be lots of comments bemoaning Marcus Evans tenure of ITFC. For my part his largest error was in not appointing a diligent Chief Executive with knowledge of running a football club. Hindsight though is a wonderful asset and now is the time to move on with perhaps a smidgen of gratitude that ME in effect wrote off nearly £100 million.

naenormalblues added 09:59 - Jul 1

And still he gets slagged off. The man genuinely did his best despite some of the rubbish some of our fans come out with.



Glad he’s gone now and we’ve got some fresh investment and enthusiasm but he’s not as bad as people made out 6

midastouch added 10:09 - Jul 1

I wasn't a fan of Marcus Evans and I'm very glad he's sold, as we weren't going anywhere under his watch (apart from backwards). That said, if he wanted to he could have really left us in the s**t! However, it seems he was decent and honourable enough to find a way out that didn't leave us in huge financial mess. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 10:09 - Jul 1

He oversaw the worst and most embarrassing period in Ipswich's history. 14 years of underachievement and failure. He ran us so badly that a total reset from top to bottom was the only way the club could move forward. Yet some fans here are still gushing over him 🙄🤷‍♂️ 4

RegencyBlue added 10:10 - Jul 1



Yes he’s written off the debt but what choice did he have? Nobody was going to buy the club with that amount of debt and more of Evans ‘five year plans’ would have seen us in the Fourth Division at best and probably in Administration to boot.



No doubt his usual apologists will be out in force to defend him but there was nothing good about that mans time at PR! 4

cromwellblue added 10:12 - Jul 1

You have to acknowledge the investment, it was just his football decisions were poor.



What this also tells us is a wage bill of £12M against a turnover of £10M means we had to move the big earners on. Assuming a similar turnover for the coming year we need to halve it!!



Our average £6.5K, league average £2.5K. Not sustainable.



I suggest a few might like to reconsider their view on Paul Cook. The constant reporting of him telling the squad to move on is more likely a cost cutting exercise then kicking them all out, along with removing those he does not want.



Having also seen a few comment regarding the bid to Rotherham, is it not refreshing to now see us selling high and buying low. Ashton has secured fees for Lankaster & Hawkins (albeit probably nominal) when the previous owner would have just let them go for nothing.



And now no sign of splashing £1.6 million on players, start low a work from there.



We should be happy the club is now being run by professionals.





