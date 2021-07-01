Sheeran's Bluey Ambition

Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 10:54

New Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran has expressed an ambition to take to the Portman Road turf dressed up as Bluey or Crazee.

The Framlingham-based pop star is sponsoring the men’s and women’s first team shirts during 2021/22 and receives a number of perks as part of the deal.

Previously, Sheeran revealed he was looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity of having a tracksuit bearing his initials.

“I'm over the moon about it,” he told Australian radio show Ash London Live regarding his Town sponsorship.

“It says that the sponsor can turn up as the team mascot, dress up as a giant horse and walk onto the pitch. So I'm definitely going to take them up on that.”

Sheeran also gets a box but doesn’t expect to be able to use it much in the season ahead due to touring commitments.











Photo: Matchday Images

Nictate added 10:57 - Jul 1

MY NAME IS EDWARD SHEERAN MY HAIRS NOT BROWN

I'M A FOOTBALL SUPPORTER OF IPSWICH TOWN,

WHEREVER THEY PLAY

YOU'LL FIND ME,

I HAVENT MISSED A GAME SINCE I WAS 3

WITH MY GUITAR AND MY STRAP AND MY PRIVATE JET

SINGING WHERE WAS GUNNY WHEN THE BALL ROLLED IN THE NET

FOLLOW THE TOWN

UP OR DOWN

I'M EDWARD SHEERAN MY HAIRS NOT BROWN

BUT EVERYBODY CALLS IT RED! 6

Hamish1979 added 11:18 - Jul 1

Ed Sheeran oh oh oh

Ed Sheeran oh oh oh

He ginger and he's ours

He plays a blue guitar

Ed Sheeran oh...

0