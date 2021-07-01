Sheeran's Bluey Ambition
Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 10:54
New Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran has expressed an ambition to take to the Portman Road turf dressed up as Bluey or Crazee.
The Framlingham-based pop star is sponsoring the men’s and women’s first team shirts during 2021/22 and receives a number of perks as part of the deal.
Previously, Sheeran revealed he was looking forward to taking advantage of the opportunity of having a tracksuit bearing his initials.
“I'm over the moon about it,” he told Australian radio show Ash London Live regarding his Town sponsorship.
“It says that the sponsor can turn up as the team mascot, dress up as a giant horse and walk onto the pitch. So I'm definitely going to take them up on that.”
Sheeran also gets a box but doesn’t expect to be able to use it much in the season ahead due to touring commitments.
Photo: Matchday Images
