Gibbs Leaving Town as Last-Gasp Talks Break Down

Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 11:15

Blues youngster Liam Gibbs is leaving the club after last-gasp talks failed to lead to an agreement regarding a new contract.

TWTD revealed in January that the 18-year-old was yet to sign the new terms which had been offered by the Blues with his current contract up this summer and no one-year option included in his previous deal.

While the midfielder, who made his League One debut in the home game against Charlton last season, was keen to stay at Portman Road, the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer was unwilling to commit to the deal as it stood, although we understand the two parties werenâ€™t too far apart.

As the end of his contract drew closer, the club made no new overtures as other interested clubs monitored the situation, however, according to Suffolk News there were last-ditch talks yesterday - the final day of his existing deal - but those discussions broke down and as of today Gibbs is no longer a Town player.

Given his age, the Blues will receive compensation for his years in the academy, but that figure is likely in the low hundred thousands. Town will have to agree a sum with his new club or the matter will go to a tribunal.

Norwich City, Leeds United, Brighton and Rangers are all believed to have run the rule over Gibbs, who was one of the stars of the Bluesâ€™ U18sâ€™ FA Youth Cup run, while Southampton were keen early last season. Reports that Manchester United are keen are understood to be wide of the mark.

In addition to his one League One appearance for the Blues, Gibbs also made two EFL Trophy starts and one sub appearance.





midastouch added 11:21 - Jul 1

Gutted, that's a real shame that is! :-( 6

HighgateBlue added 11:26 - Jul 1

Right now it feels like there is no point having an academy. Sooo frustrating. A few hundred thousand will not help a great deal given that anyone we bring in to improve the squad is bound to be on higher wages than he would've been. 4

Suffolkboy added 11:27 - Jul 1

Might just indicate that at the moment actually retaining and patiently developing promise in the younger element takes no priority over 1ST team alone ,and stabilising for a solid push .

Th3 young man might well feel his options for football education and furthering his career lie elsewhere !

Every bit of good luck to him .

COYB 2

Upthetown1970 added 11:28 - Jul 1

Gutted. The club should have kept this lad in my opinion. The academy staff must be in shock 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:31 - Jul 1

I'd certainly like to know more details on what the problem was. Him or us for a start. 4

Orraman added 11:33 - Jul 1

Given his several years of working his way through the academy I would have thought that he might have some affiliation to Town. He was now on the fringes of the first team squad but the lure of big bucks and flash cars seems too irresistible, so a young lad with a promising future will now slowly drift into oblivion and if he is lucky he might end up somewhere like MK Dons or Col U desperate to get a game or he may even end up at Bury Town in the next few years. Shame to see this talent go when there was apparently only a small gap between Town and himself. 3

Juggsy added 11:37 - Jul 1

Not really seen any of these poached academy players go onto better things other than more money. No loyalty in football these days. 2

Bazza8564 added 11:43 - Jul 1

Yep Orraman you've nailed it. Sadly if the lad wanted to stay and we made an offer, it's purely about money. Salary cap means he has to cut his cloth accordingly or sell his soul to the highest bidder.

Shame but thats the reality of the world, our priority is getting out of league one so if we have to shed a few of these along the way to invest in the first team then so be it.

Its frustrating to lose academy talent, but we are where we are and if the players want to chase the big bucks regardless, its a pattern that will persist until we get into the higher leagues once again 1

itfcserbia added 11:46 - Jul 1

I honestly can't remember a single one of the academy boys who left ITFC and went on to big things in the game. They all just leave and that's it. Don't they learn on each other's mistakes? 2

Oldboy added 11:51 - Jul 1

Shame, but he probably looked at the squad Cook is putting together and realised he had little to no chance of getting a game. Good luck to him, but we move on. -1

DavefromWatford added 11:52 - Jul 1

whoisjimmyjuan, i agree with you wanting to know what or who was the problem. I wouldn`t like to speculate which it was. He would have been good cover for Penney. 1

Marinersnose added 11:54 - Jul 1

He looks a talented lad. Iâ€™m disappointed that Cook is clearing out good and bad players but has kept some average players. Iâ€™m excited about the new season but somewhat perplexed by whatâ€™s happening behind the scenes. Motivation seems a problem and man management is key to success in any business. 0

DavefromWatford added 11:55 - Jul 1

Oldboy, Do you think he will get a game at Leeds or Brighton, i very much doubt it so he would have been better off here. 0