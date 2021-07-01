Gibbs Leaving Town as Last-Gasp Talks Break Down
Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 11:15
Blues youngster Liam Gibbs is leaving the club after last-gasp talks failed to lead to an agreement regarding a new contract.
TWTD revealed in January that the 18-year-old was yet to sign the new terms which had been offered by the Blues with his current contract up this summer and no one-year option included in his previous deal.
While the midfielder, who made his League One debut in the home game against Charlton last season, was keen to stay at Portman Road, the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer was unwilling to commit to the deal as it stood, although we understand the two parties werenâ€™t too far apart.
As the end of his contract drew closer, the club made no new overtures as other interested clubs monitored the situation, however, according to Suffolk News there were last-ditch talks yesterday - the final day of his existing deal - but those discussions broke down and as of today Gibbs is no longer a Town player.
Given his age, the Blues will receive compensation for his years in the academy, but that figure is likely in the low hundred thousands. Town will have to agree a sum with his new club or the matter will go to a tribunal.
Norwich City, Leeds United, Brighton and Rangers are all believed to have run the rule over Gibbs, who was one of the stars of the Bluesâ€™ U18sâ€™ FA Youth Cup run, while Southampton were keen early last season. Reports that Manchester United are keen are understood to be wide of the mark.
In addition to his one League One appearance for the Blues, Gibbs also made two EFL Trophy starts and one sub appearance.
Photo: Matchday Images
