Pre-Season Training - Photos
Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 17:14
Pre-season training got under way at Playford Road earlier this week with the Blues' six new signings among those involved.
The first-team squad were in for the first time on Saturday for testing with training proper subsequently getting up and running.
Usually the first day of pre-season training sees the media make their way to Playford Road to take photos and speak to the manager of the day, however, due to Covid restrictions no one from outside the club is currently permitted at the training ground.
As reported last week, manager Paul Cook has exiled a number of last season's regulars to the U23s so has only a small group training with him at present, including the six new additions: forward Wes Burns, midfielders Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper, striker Macauley Bonne, goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky and left-back Matt Penney.
TWTD revealed on Saturday that forward Armando Dobra had been promoted to the senior group having initially been included in the U23s and the Albania U21 international is among those pictured in the photos supplied to the media by the club, albeit obscured behind Evans.
Photos: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isnâ€™t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britainâ€™s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. Itâ€™s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume â€˜strongestâ€™ to mean â€˜includes higher quality players for this leagueâ€™. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]