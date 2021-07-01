Pre-Season Training - Photos

Thursday, 1st Jul 2021 17:14 Pre-season training got under way at Playford Road earlier this week with the Blues' six new signings among those involved. The first-team squad were in for the first time on Saturday for testing with training proper subsequently getting up and running. Usually the first day of pre-season training sees the media make their way to Playford Road to take photos and speak to the manager of the day, however, due to Covid restrictions no one from outside the club is currently permitted at the training ground. As reported last week, manager Paul Cook has exiled a number of last season's regulars to the U23s so has only a small group training with him at present, including the six new additions: forward Wes Burns, midfielders Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper, striker Macauley Bonne, goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky and left-back Matt Penney. TWTD revealed on Saturday that forward Armando Dobra had been promoted to the senior group having initially been included in the U23s and the Albania U21 international is among those pictured in the photos supplied to the media by the club, albeit obscured behind Evans. ðŸ§¤ Czech-ing in with the 'keepers.



ðŸ˜… Don't sweat, we've got plenty more puns in the locker.#itfc pic.twitter.com/sL4AtWYbpP — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 1, 2021 ðŸ”‰ The message is clear.#itfc pic.twitter.com/bvAEi25v9z — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) July 1, 2021

Photos: ITFC



wkj added 17:30 - Jul 1

I can't slate Cook for his drive for fitness. Pretty a huge issue the last few seasons, with players starting strong and fading by the end. Fitness has been questionable. 1

Suffolkboy added 17:39 - Jul 1

Passing interest in only - has someone failed to comment and introduce any significant detail ?

Looks like a space filler !

COYB 0

hoppy added 17:47 - Jul 1

Is he saying 'huge' or is he saying 'moobs' with them all having their bra's on? 0

Cadiar added 17:51 - Jul 1

PC could do with getting a bit of weight off. 0

