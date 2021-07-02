Lankester: Definitely the Time to Make a Change
Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 10:07
Former Blues midfielder Jack Lankester, who joined Cambridge United a week ago, says everyone knew that this was the right time to make a change in his career and depart Portman Road.
The Bury St Edmunds-born 21-year-old had been with the club since he was an U7.
He has signed a two-year contract with the U's having moved for an undisclosed fee with the deal including a sell-on.
“It’s hard to let go where you grew up,” he told Cambridgeshire Live. “I’ve been there since I was a little kid, and made lots of friends along the way, but I think it’s definitely the time in my career to switch it up, make a change, and I don’t there’s a better place than here.
“I’ve been injured for a while and I’ve lacked game time over the last two or three seasons since I burst through. I think it’s definitely the time, and I think everyone knew that, people at Ipswich and elsewhere.
“I needed to come and play somewhere I’m going to get games, and get a platform to express myself, which I haven’t done for the last two years. He [Cambridge manager Mark Bonner] made that an option for me.
“When I first broke through, I played a few games in the Championship. Obviously that’s where I want to get to, I want to get to as high as possible as a player and as an individual, and I think this is a great platform to go and do that.”
Like the Blues Cambridge, who were promoted to League One at the end of last season, have returned to prepare for the campaign ahead.
“We’ve had a great start [to pre-season], I think everyone’s looking good, and it’s good to be here,” he added.
“It always helps when there is a good group of lads, and I think it’s helped that they’re on such a high after last season, so it’s been really easy to settle in.
“Everyone’s full of confidence and on a good buzz. Everyone gets on with each other really well.
“Looking at last year, how well they did, how many wins they got, and scoring lots of goals, it’s definitely something that attracted me to come here. It’s exciting time for the club.
“The sky’s the limit at the moment. They’ve obviously come up, and we don’t know what we’re going to be facing this year. Every game we’ll be going into on a clean slate, and I think it’s really exciting.”
Photo: Matchday Images
