Town Linked With Everton Defender Gibson

Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 13:04 Town are being linked with a move for Everton central defender Lewis Gibson. The 20-year-old was a player on the Bluesâ€™ list of potential defensive loan targets in January 2020 when they ultimately signed Josh Earl from Preston. Now, according to the EADT, Durham-born Gibson is on Paul Cookâ€™s radar as he continues his summer squad rebuild, either on a permanent or loan basis. Gibson has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park. Gibson was with Newcastleâ€™s academy before moving on to Evertonâ€™s youth set-up in 2019. The 6ft 1in tall centre-half spent time on loan at Fleetwood in the second half of 2019/20 and last season with Reading, where he made seven starts and six sub appearances.



Photo: Action Images



Monkey_Blue added 13:20 - Jul 2

Who would he replace? If Woolfenden is going to play we need an experienced CB next to him and as much as I like Toto, heâ€™s one of the players I wouldnâ€™t have minded moving on. We need a chambers like figure in their late 20â€™s 1

ringwoodblue added 13:25 - Jul 2

He has Championship and Lg1 experience and Jeffers presumably knows him so might be worth a punt. 0

OwainG1992 added 13:25 - Jul 2

Talented young defender.

Could be a decent signing but we would need another CB on top to be certain 1st choice.

Ideally an older MaCauley style player for me. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 13:27 - Jul 2

Monkey blue your first decent comment. For me we need a Mowbray/De Vos/Bruce type no nonsense experienced centre half to partner Woolfenden however this guy could be great for competition which we need in defence more than anywhere 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 13:32 - Jul 2

Not sure if he is a left or right sided player. Would be good if we can finally make sure we have one of each as our centre half pairing. 0

markchips added 13:37 - Jul 2

left sided defender who played unsuccessfully at Left back . Bearing I mind Ndaba and Baggott are both left footed this may well be a loan move so that Ndaba can be farmed out for experience. 0

