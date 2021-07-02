Town Linked With Everton Defender Gibson
Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 13:04
Town are being linked with a move for Everton central defender Lewis Gibson.
The 20-year-old was a player on the Bluesâ€™ list of potential defensive loan targets in January 2020 when they ultimately signed Josh Earl from Preston.
Now, according to the EADT, Durham-born Gibson is on Paul Cookâ€™s radar as he continues his summer squad rebuild, either on a permanent or loan basis. Gibson has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park.
Gibson was with Newcastleâ€™s academy before moving on to Evertonâ€™s youth set-up in 2019.
The 6ft 1in tall centre-half spent time on loan at Fleetwood in the second half of 2019/20 and last season with Reading, where he made seven starts and six sub appearances.
Photo: Action Images
