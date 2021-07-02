Rolls: So Far It's Been Really Good

Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 15:07 New Blues director of performance Andy Rolls says the early stages of pre-season have gone really well. The first-team squad returned to Playford Road for testing on Saturday with pre-season training proper having subsequently got under way. “The days of them coming back needing to lose weight, those days are gone," Rolls, who joined the club in May having left Bristol City the previous month, told iFollow Ipswich. “They’ve all looked after themselves well over the summer. No one has come back that we’re worried about. “Anyone with any little niggles has been in over the summer. We’ve got nothing to report so it’s nice and quiet at the moment. “It’s going really well. We’re working hard and we’ve got a new group together. So far, it’s been really good. “At the minute, we’re doing two days on, one day off and there’s three sessions a day. As we get nearer to the later games in pre-season, we’ll adjust it to our normal week. “There’s often a debate of whether to do five or six weeks, we’ve come in for six weeks of pre-season. It’s a gradual process but is quite aggressive because we want to have a fit squad of players. Although that is a game [at Dartford], it’s only really another training session. There will be some objective measures set by the gaffer in terms of what he wants to get out of that game nearer to the time. It’s just part of the training routine.”



Photo: ITFC



