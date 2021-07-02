Gibson Move Well Progressed

Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 16:29 TWTD understands the Blues’ move for Everton central defender Lewis Gibson is well progressed and the 20-year-old looks set to become the seventh senior signing of the summer. Earlier it was reported that Town were considering an approach for Gibson, however, we understand the deal is well down the line and not far from being concluded but with the clubs still discussing whether the switch will be a season-long loan or a permanent move. The 6ft 1in tall centre-half’s Toffees’ contract is up in the summer of 2022. Gibson was previously a player on the Blues’ list of potential defensive targets in January 2020 when they ultimately signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston. The former England U17, U18 and U20 cap was with Newcastle’s academy before moving on to Everton’s youth set-up in 2017 for an initial £1 million with the deal having potentially been worth an additional £5 million in further instalments to the Magpies. However, Gibson was unable to break into the first team at Goodison Park, where he will have worked with new Town first-team coach Franny Jeffers, who was the Toffess' U23s coach until he joined the Blues in May. Gibson spent time on loan at Fleetwood in the second half of 2019/20 and last season was with Reading, where he made seven starts and six sub appearances. In 2017, he was a member of the England squad which won the U17 World Cup in India. Gibson could face his older brother Liam on the opening day of the season with the left-back with Town’s first opponents of 2021/22 Morecambe. Meanwhile, Crewe winger Owen Dale, who is understood to be interesting the Blues and a number of other clubs, admits he's flattered by all the interest. “It's a compliment especially when people are saying there is some quite big teams interested, but I'm a Crewe player and I'll continue to work hard and do the best I can for this team,” he told the Alex's official website. “I'm happy to be here and I am going to keep playing as hard as I can for this club. “Until the gaffer comes to me and says we have accepted an offer it doesn't really matter. “It’s just speculation and I am only focused on getting as fit and sharp as I can be for the start of the season.” The Railwaymen have reportedly slapped a £1 million price-tag on the 22-year-old's head.

Photo: Action Images



Suffolkboy added 16:31 - Jul 2

Amazing !! 1

Mark added 16:32 - Jul 2

Hopefully a permanent deal, let's build a side for the Championship! 2

Bazza8564 added 16:36 - Jul 2

Young and well rated, if we can get him for a nominal fee and PC wants him, suggest a permanent deal would suit 3

markchips added 16:37 - Jul 2

Permanent deal makes sense as his deal at Everton runs out in a year's time anyway. Would be good cover for Penney and also if Cook goes three at the back in some games to allow KVY and Penney to roam. 1

