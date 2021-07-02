Town Target Celina Return

Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 22:10 TWTD understands the Blues are targeting the return to Portman Road of former loanee Bersant Celina. The 24-year-old is currently with French side Dijon, who were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2020/21 after finishing bottom of the table. Celina spent 2016/17 on loan with the Blues from Manchester City, making 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring eight times, in a successful spell under Mick McCarthy’s management. Now, we understand Town are making an attempt to lure Celina back to Portman Road ahead of the 2021/22 campaign although with other clubs also showing interest. Persuading the Kosovo international to make a move into League One would be a big coup for the Blues but is illustrative of the ambition of the club under the new ownership and manager Paul Cook. Celina moved to Norway with his family aged two and was a youth player with Strømsgodset before joining Manchester City’s academy in 2012. In 2016/17 he joined FC Twente in the Netherlands on loan, then moved to Town on the same basis the following season. Celina left City for Swansea in the summer of 2018 for £3 million - having made one senior start and three sub appearances for the Citizens - and went on to make 65 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Swans, scoring 10 times, before being sold to Dijon for a reported £2.7 million in September 2020, signing a four-year contract. During 2020/21, 5ft 11in tall Celina made 26 starts and seven sub appearances in all competitions for Dijon without finding the net. Capped by Norway at U16, U17 and U21 levels, Celina subsequently switched allegiance to his native Kosovo for whom he has played U21 and senior games. He has now taken his full caps total to 29, scoring twice. Meanwhile, former Blues forward Martyn Waghorn has joined Championship Coventry City following his release by Derby County. The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal.

Photo: Action Images



BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 22:11 - Jul 2

Yes from me 1

BlueySwede added 22:14 - Jul 2

Would be a fantastic signing and a definite state of intent. 3

Bluearmy71 added 22:16 - Jul 2

My downstairs parts just twitched!! 4

Town4me added 22:18 - Jul 2

Would be nice but I won't hold my breath 0

OwainG1992 added 22:21 - Jul 2

I mean this would be that marquee signing we all hope for.

But I have to say surely he wouldn't drop to league one.

God knows I hope to be wrong. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 22:21 - Jul 2

Just dont see it happening but would be mega 0

Smithy added 22:22 - Jul 2

would be truly amazing, still remember that Leeds goal 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 22:22 - Jul 2

Bluearmy71 mine too! This would be an epic signing and may shut some up on here as well who moan about the ownership and management at every opportunity 1

howdonblue added 22:24 - Jul 2

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Please Make this happen 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:25 - Jul 2

Get this one done and I'll be very impressed! 0

90z added 22:25 - Jul 2

Was a fans favourite ! Still remember when he chucked his shirt off celebrating and had to go get it back at Burton! Would be a very good signing if it happens ! 1

willitfc added 22:26 - Jul 2

Ohhhhhh Celina!!! 0

ParisBlue added 22:27 - Jul 2

Decent at Championship level let alone league 1. Doubt it will happen, but it may be an advantage that he knows the size of the club etc (how often do players say they only really understand the size, the fanbase, history etc after they've joined) 0

istanblue added 22:35 - Jul 2

What a statement this would be. He was good for us in the Championship playing Mickball. Imagine what he'd do in League 1 under Cook's attacking philosophy. 0

Bluearmy71 added 22:37 - Jul 2

BeatiesBackPocket



Wouldn't it just!! 0

cat added 22:38 - Jul 2

Celina showed glimpses of flair in past ‘Jurassic anti footballing times’ (lol) but put him in a proper footballing side this really would be a massive bit of top quality business. Ambition and money talk and we have plenty of it. 0

ArnieM added 22:39 - Jul 2

OMG , I’m dreaming aren’t I ??? 0

NITFC added 22:46 - Jul 2

Saw him playing against England at St Marys and everything Kosovo did went through him. He was playing centrally rather than wide that day and looked really good



Please make this happen 0

Vancouver_Blue added 22:46 - Jul 2

Yes please! 0

mojo added 22:46 - Jul 2

Will he cut the mustard? 0

allezlesbleus added 22:57 - Jul 2

At Burton, you could see he was dying to come on and prove a point........and didn't he just. Would love to see him back here, in a team playing with confidence. 0

