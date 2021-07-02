Town Target Celina Return
Friday, 2nd Jul 2021 22:10
TWTD understands the Blues are targeting the return to Portman Road of former loanee Bersant Celina.
The 24-year-old is currently with French side Dijon, who were relegated from Ligue 1 in 2020/21 after finishing bottom of the table.
Celina spent 2016/17 on loan with the Blues from Manchester City, making 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring eight times, in a successful spell under Mick McCarthy’s management.
Now, we understand Town are making an attempt to lure Celina back to Portman Road ahead of the 2021/22 campaign although with other clubs also showing interest.
Persuading the Kosovo international to make a move into League One would be a big coup for the Blues but is illustrative of the ambition of the club under the new ownership and manager Paul Cook.
Celina moved to Norway with his family aged two and was a youth player with Strømsgodset before joining Manchester City’s academy in 2012.
In 2016/17 he joined FC Twente in the Netherlands on loan, then moved to Town on the same basis the following season.
Celina left City for Swansea in the summer of 2018 for £3 million - having made one senior start and three sub appearances for the Citizens - and went on to make 65 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Swans, scoring 10 times, before being sold to Dijon for a reported £2.7 million in September 2020, signing a four-year contract.
During 2020/21, 5ft 11in tall Celina made 26 starts and seven sub appearances in all competitions for Dijon without finding the net.
Capped by Norway at U16, U17 and U21 levels, Celina subsequently switched allegiance to his native Kosovo for whom he has played U21 and senior games. He has now taken his full caps total to 29, scoring twice.
Meanwhile, former Blues forward Martyn Waghorn has joined Championship Coventry City following his release by Derby County. The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal.
