Lowestoft Friendly Postponed

Sunday, 4th Jul 2021 10:48

Wednesday eveningâ€™s Town XI friendly at Lowestoft Town has been postponed.

A game at Crown Meadow is a regular pre-season fixture and itâ€™s likely it would have been an U23s side which faced the Southern League Premier Division Central club.

Last year, goals from Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs saw the young Blues to a 2-1 victory.

The Trawlerboys say itâ€™s hoped that the match can be rearranged for a later date.

A full list of Townâ€™s pre-season matches can be found here.





Photo: Matchday Images