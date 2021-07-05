Huws on Trial at Doncaster

Monday, 5th Jul 2021 08:51 Former Blues midfielder Emyr Huws is on trial with Doncaster Rovers having left Portman Road at the end of last season. According to the Doncaster Free Press, the 27-year-old is among a number of out-of-contract players to have trained with the South Yorkshire side managed by former Blues loanee Richie Wellens last week and who could feature in their first friendly against Rossington Main on Saturday. Wales international Huws was was released in May after four and a half years at the club, having initially joined the Blues on loan from Cardiff in January 2017. He impressed in the remaining months of that season, most famously scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Newcastle at Portman Road. Huws signed on a permanent basis that summer on a free transfer but injury limited his involvement in the following campaigns and his exit comes as little shock. Overall, the former Manchester City youngster made 43 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals. Earlier in the summer, Huws was linked with a move to Colchester United.



Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 08:57 - Jul 5

First of all Best of luck to Emyr.

I think he's the most exciting signing we made in recent years after the loan spell.

Such a shame what the injuries did to him!

Donny are sounding like they are doing the sort of business we would do under Marcus Evans.

Bargain bin shopping.

I'm so glad we have got away from that. 8

Mediocre_Quick added 09:02 - Jul 5

Thought heâ€™d joined Ipswich B for a while, apparently not, will probably be a half decent player for Donny, best of luck to him 3

MickMillsTash added 09:06 - Jul 5

Heres hoping he experiences a McGoldrick like Renaissance in the South Yorkshire sun 4

BLUEBEAT added 09:07 - Jul 5

43 starts in 4.5 years is not good.



A very promising career scuppered by serious injury and never seemed right after the comeback. 6

Oldboy added 09:11 - Jul 5

Could of, should of, would have type of player for us. Without the injury layoffs, is good enough for L1 and probably Championship. Good luck to him, but hopefully we will be getting better more reliable through the door. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:13 - Jul 5

Classy player but ruined by injury... hope he can get past those issues 6

Metal_Hacker added 09:14 - Jul 5

On trial for impersonating a footballer for the last 2 seasons ? -4

SouperJim added 09:16 - Jul 5

If Huws didn't have injury problems and could stay fit, he'd be a top 6 Championship player, possibly even beyond. There's nothing he doesn't have, he's a real unit, strong, can head, tackle, run, dribble, good pass, good shot on him. We never really saw the best of him.



If Doncaster can keep him fit, they've got a really good player. But it's a big if. 8

Karlosfandangal added 09:16 - Jul 5

You do all know that we will lose to Colchester next season ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£

-4

ArnieM added 09:17 - Jul 5

Very best of luck to him, but his shocking injury rate over his 4 year contract here is unlikely to change over an extended period of time at another Club I fear. If I was Donny, Iâ€™d be offering him a pay as you play contract. 3

Linkboy13 added 09:29 - Jul 5

Always looked as though he was carrying injuries ,and not fully committed. Lambert said he was a player they had to wrap in cotton wool and be careful with him in training. Championship player when fully fit but because of his fitness might find it difficult to get another league club. Hope he goes on to find something like his best form as he is a very gifted footballer. 1

Fixed_It added 09:40 - Jul 5

It's not a case of keeping him fit, it's a case of getting him fit. A classy player without doubt, but sadly a pale shadow of his former self. Hope he is able to recover some of his former fitness and prowess. 2

drewcudders1963 added 09:56 - Jul 5

Agree with Souperjim.... he has the ability to be a top class championship player and maybe even higher if he can stay fit..... quality player, who seemed to lose heart at some point and previous management couldn't seem to get it back..... thought PC might be able to motivate him to be the player he can easily become, but clearly not.... shame 1

heathen66 added 09:59 - Jul 5

Interesting that he signed on a 'free transfer', as twtd were reporting (at the time) that he was signed by McCarthy for in excess of Â£1m !!!

I am sure under a new regime Huws will prosper (have less injuries) and become the good Championship player that he showed glimses of.



Good Luck Emyr !!! 2

ThaiBlue added 10:26 - Jul 5

Huws this? 0

