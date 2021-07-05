Huws on Trial at Doncaster
Monday, 5th Jul 2021 08:51
Former Blues midfielder Emyr Huws is on trial with Doncaster Rovers having left Portman Road at the end of last season.
According to the Doncaster Free Press, the 27-year-old is among a number of out-of-contract players to have trained with the South Yorkshire side managed by former Blues loanee Richie Wellens last week and who could feature in their first friendly against Rossington Main on Saturday.
Wales international Huws was was released in May after four and a half years at the club, having initially joined the Blues on loan from Cardiff in January 2017.
He impressed in the remaining months of that season, most famously scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Newcastle at Portman Road.
Huws signed on a permanent basis that summer on a free transfer but injury limited his involvement in the following campaigns and his exit comes as little shock.
Overall, the former Manchester City youngster made 43 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals.
Earlier in the summer, Huws was linked with a move to Colchester United.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isnâ€™t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britainâ€™s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. Itâ€™s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume â€˜strongestâ€™ to mean â€˜includes higher quality players for this leagueâ€™. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]