Town Make Move For Boro Full-Back Coulson
Monday, 5th Jul 2021 13:12
Town have made an approach for Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson.
The 23-year-old was linked with the Blues on the TWTD Forum and social media over the weekend and we understand there is truth to the claims with the potential move a fair way down the line.
Gateshead-born Coulson came through the ranks at Boro before spending time out on loan at St Mirren and Cambridge United, both in 2018/19.
Coulson, who also plays wide on the left, broke into the Teessidersâ€™ first team at the start of 2019/20 and has now gone on to make 28 starts and 21 sub appearances, scoring once.
He is contracted to Boro until 2023, however, with his involvement having been limited last season his departure would be little surprise.
Town have already signed one left-back this summer, Matt Penney, who joined after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, but with Stephen Ward having been released at the end of the season and Myles Kenlock among those told he can move on this summer, and currently training with the U23s, the addition of a second left-sided full-back has looked on the cards.
Photo: Action Images
