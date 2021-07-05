Marcus Evans Branding Comes Down
Monday, 5th Jul 2021 14:06
The Marcus Evans branding around Portman Road is currently in the process of being removed.
Marcus Evans logos have been on a number of the stands for most of former owner Evansâ€™s time at the club, however, the one on the East of England Co-op Stand was pictured being dismantled this lunchtime.
Evans, who took ownership of the Blues in December 2007, sold the club to US investors Gamechanger 20 Ltd in April, although retains a five per cent stake in the new group.
We understand there are no plans for the Evans logos to be replaced by Gamechanger 20 branding.
Photo: Action Images
