Marcus Evans Branding Comes Down

Monday, 5th Jul 2021 14:06 The Marcus Evans branding around Portman Road is currently in the process of being removed. Marcus Evans logos have been on a number of the stands for most of former owner Evansâ€™s time at the club, however, the one on the East of England Co-op Stand was pictured being dismantled this lunchtime. Evans, who took ownership of the Blues in December 2007, sold the club to US investors Gamechanger 20 Ltd in April, although retains a five per cent stake in the new group. We understand there are no plans for the Evans logos to be replaced by Gamechanger 20 branding. @IpswichCulture @Stuart_Watson



The â€˜Marcus Evansâ€™ is being removed! #ITFC pic.twitter.com/rrJAb4aYud — -BMF- (@Fulchaaa) July 5, 2021

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



wkj added 14:09 - Jul 5

COYB 0

Europablue added 14:11 - Jul 5

Good. The only branding on there should be for ITFC, not for someone to push their organization. It would be awful to have gamechanger on there. Maybe if someone pays us a lot of money or Pioneer are interested again :) -3

itsonlyme added 14:16 - Jul 5

Letâ€™s get Pioneer back. A great brand for a great club. 1

JewellintheTown added 14:22 - Jul 5

So, not a gamechanger then. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:24 - Jul 5

I am having my ME tattoo removed 3

clive_baker added 14:29 - Jul 5

Unless I'm mistaken, the legal entity Gamechanger 20 was formed as a vehicle to purchase the club, so I don't see that there's any commercial rationale for having their branding anywhere, it's not like they have anything to promote like ME did. I never really minded ME's branding on the ground, I think there's plenty worse examples where the names are changed etc.



I'm fine with selling stand sponsorship to generate additional revenues, although 1 thing I would definitely draw the line at is renaming it anything other than Portman Road. It'll always be Portman Road for me.



Uppa Town, COYB. 4

ringwoodblue added 14:30 - Jul 5

You contradicted yourself perfectly Europa! 2

Europablue added 14:41 - Jul 5

ringwoodblue hence the smile at the end, but anyway. If we get extra funding from an advertiser, that is different than vanity branding to stroke the egos of the people in charge of gamechanger. 0

Europablue added 14:43 - Jul 5

IpswichT62OldBoy If it just says ME just tell everyone that you are egotistical and deny the Marcus Evans connection 0

RegencyBlue added 14:47 - Jul 5

Good!



Itâ€™s unfortunate he still has a small stake in the club but the less reminders of that the better. -1

ThaiBlue added 14:50 - Jul 5

They can put what they like up there as there the owners and look after the club properly. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments