Rotherham Turn Down Second Town Crooks Bid

Monday, 5th Jul 2021 15:37 Rotherham United have turned down a second Town bid for midfielder Matt Crooks. Last week, the Millers rebuffed a £400,000 Blues offer for the 27-year-old but, as previously reported, with discussions continuing. Now, the Rotherham Advertiser reports that the South Yorkshiremen have rejected another bid of either £500,000 or £600,000. “It isn't sufficient," Millers manager Paul Warne said. “You're not going to sell one of your best assets to a League One rival unless it's for a significant amount of money. “I don't regard, say, £600,000 for Crooks as a significant amount of money, not for a player of his talent.” Crooks, who has a year left on his Rotherham contract, has been linked with clubs in the Championship and Warne says ideally he’d like to see him move up a level if he were to leave the New York Stadium. Middlesbrough and Peterborough are also understood to be interested but have not yet made a move and Derby have been linked but are currently subject to a transfer embargo, while League One Sunderland have also been mentioned as among the suitors. “If he is to leave us, I'd like to think he's taking a massive step up,” Warne said. "Playing in the same league, I don't regard that as a massive step up.” However, Warne admits he can see why a move to Town might appeal with the Blues said to be ready to double his wages. “I understand how players get attracted to clubs for obvious reasons,” he continued. “But I can't see us selling him to Ipswich for the money that's on offer at the moment. I don't think it's sufficient and I know our owner [Tony Stewart] has the same feelings.” The Blues are certain to maintain their pursuit of Crooks, who is one of manager Paul Cook’s top targets this summer. Leeds-born Crooks, who can operate either in defensive or attacking midfield roles, was a schoolboy with Manchester United’s academy before moving on to Huddersfield with whom he made one senior appearance. While with the Terriers he spent time on loan at FC Halifax, Radcliffe Borough and Accrington before joining Stanley on a permanent basis in 2016. In July 2016 he joined Rangers in Scotland but six months later he departed for a loan spell at Scunthorpe having been unable to make an impression at Ibrox. A switch to Northampton followed in the summer of 2017 before he moved on to Rotherham in January 2019 and was a member of the side which won promotion to the Championship the next season, scoring both goals - out of a campaign total of 11 - in the Millers’ 2-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road. In 2020/21, Crooks netted seven times as the South Yorkshiremen dropped back into League One. In March it was reported that Rotherham had held preliminary talks with Crooks regarding a new deal in the wake of the interest from Nottingham Forest.

Photo: Action Images



ArnieM added 15:41 - Jul 5

It’s going to be a long hard battle to get him isn’t it . I’m not sure we’ll stand much chance 8if a championship club comes in for him, but we’ll. see . 🤞 4

Mediocre_Quick added 15:42 - Jul 5

Well, this is going to draw itself out until the end of the window, or be resolved quickly, or they'll price us out of the move... Shame, looks a decent player and could be handy for our promotion push this season 1

Ipswichbusiness added 15:43 - Jul 5

Crooks is 27 years old and has just one year left on his contract. He can start marketing himself to other clubs in January with a view to a free transfer next summer. His value will fall not rise.



I think that Rotherham are playing a dangerous game turning down our money now. 7

BlueNomad added 15:43 - Jul 5

I have a feeling it won't happen. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 15:46 - Jul 5

Final bid £750k - if rejected then move on. With the financial restrictions in place in this league we can't go crazy. One year left on the contract - so wait till Rotherham either accept our bid this window further towards start of season - or we then we come back in Jan with a lower bid, or take him next summer on a free if we feel he's still worth signing. 2

ChrisFelix added 15:48 - Jul 5

Can't we swop him for Jackson 1

Linkboy13 added 15:48 - Jul 5

Why are the club messing around with this deal with stupid bids. He's got to be worth around the one million mark. It's obvious the player has spoken to the club and is happy with the terms offered. So come on stop farting about and get it done. -2

HARRY10 added 15:54 - Jul 5

A pretty blunt reflection on the limitation of the money we really have available -4

bluewarrior added 15:54 - Jul 5

Cue the comments on how much the club should offer and the strategy they should adopt from the ‘experts’ who’s experience in such matters is limited to a PlayStation game 😂 2

Kropotkin123 added 15:55 - Jul 5

Yeah Linkboy13, why get the best deal possible for the club? Why not just spend whatever they want us to spend? .............................. 4

emergencylime added 16:00 - Jul 5

HARRY10 i'd say more like what we can really spend (i.e. 60% of ticket sales or whatever it was, i forget!).

From our signings so far Mark Ashton seems to have bigger kahunas than we've been used to seeing, and will walk away from a target if necessary.

4

runningout added 16:02 - Jul 5

He’s a decent player. Might be worth going for a good plan b c or d. Rotherham coach is a No ig fan so won’t go too cheap to us 0

PositivelyPortman added 16:02 - Jul 5

ChrisFelix

Swap him for Bishop. 0

Edmundo added 16:03 - Jul 5

This could be a Norris type saga, but I trust our current management team/CEO have other irons... we may see more coming from abroad soon as well... time will tell. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 16:04 - Jul 5

Harry10 you know absolutely nothing about it or football it seems!?? 🙄 The guy has one year left and understandably Ashtons not going to pay over the odds for someone we could get for nothing next year not many or any clubs do that so it’s nothing to do with spending limitations it’s pure common sense. No other club will pay over the odds for someone they can make a pre agreement from January. He is a good player especially for this level but there are plenty of other players about. 3

Bazza8564 added 16:05 - Jul 5

Have a feeling this might end us a player plus cash deal so I dont think Chrisfelix is far off the mark. Ashton doesn't often fail and if we want him i'm convinced we will get him and hopefully the player will see us as a championship plus side anyway within 1-2 years 0

ipswichdave added 16:19 - Jul 5

I would prefer to spend that sort of money on an good centre back. 0

jas0999 added 16:20 - Jul 5

Looking more unlikely now. 0

JewellintheTown added 16:26 - Jul 5

We cant be seen as an easy touch and pay whatever anyone wants. It's a buyers market so Rotherham can accept that or do one. Ashton seems to know what he's doing from what I've read and seen so far, so I trust him to pay what he's worth or walk and make them sweat. Then again, if he's such a backbone then a couple of hundred thousand in the big scheme of things for a player that PC thinks might turn games, is peanuts. I'm sure they both know how to poker face though. 0

trncbluearmy added 16:32 - Jul 5

I sense a transfer request coming! 0

