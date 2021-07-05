Appiah Times Ahead For Town?
Monday, 5th Jul 2021 16:04
TWTD understands Town are keen to sign Almería winger Arvin Appiah this summer.
The 20-year-old joined Spanish second division side from Nottingham Forest in September 2019 for £8 million, signing a five-year deal, fending off other interested parties including Manchester United.
However, the former England U16, U17, U18 and U19 international has been unable to making an impact since moving to Spain.
Having made 21 appearances for Almería in his first season, scoring once - in addition to four games for their B side - he featured in just one league game in 2020/21 and in February was sent out on loan to another second division side, Lugo.
Born in Amsterdam, Appiah moved to Nottingham when he was six and came through the ranks at the City Ground before making a scoring senior debut as a sub in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Burton Albion in October 2018.
Appiah, who plays primarily on the right but also on the left or as a central striker, went on to make only three starts and a further four games from the bench for Forest before his big money move to Spain.
Given his lack of involvement in 2020/21 and his loan departure towards the end of the season, a move away from Almería either permanently or on another loan looks likely this summer.
Like their move for former loanee Bersant Celina, Town’s interest in Appiah illustrates the level of ambition the Blues have under their new ownership and manager Paul Cook.
Photo: Action Images
