Appiah Times Ahead For Town?

Monday, 5th Jul 2021 16:04 TWTD understands Town are keen to sign Almería winger Arvin Appiah this summer. The 20-year-old joined Spanish second division side from Nottingham Forest in September 2019 for £8 million, signing a five-year deal, fending off other interested parties including Manchester United. However, the former England U16, U17, U18 and U19 international has been unable to making an impact since moving to Spain. Having made 21 appearances for Almería in his first season, scoring once - in addition to four games for their B side - he featured in just one league game in 2020/21 and in February was sent out on loan to another second division side, Lugo. Born in Amsterdam, Appiah moved to Nottingham when he was six and came through the ranks at the City Ground before making a scoring senior debut as a sub in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Burton Albion in October 2018. Appiah, who plays primarily on the right but also on the left or as a central striker, went on to make only three starts and a further four games from the bench for Forest before his big money move to Spain. Given his lack of involvement in 2020/21 and his loan departure towards the end of the season, a move away from Almería either permanently or on another loan looks likely this summer. Like their move for former loanee Bersant Celina, Town’s interest in Appiah illustrates the level of ambition the Blues have under their new ownership and manager Paul Cook.

Photo: Action Images



abracaDOBRA_ added 16:06 - Jul 5

What a title, Phil is loving life atm 2

Devereuxxx added 16:07 - Jul 5

I don't even care if you just made this entire transfer link up just to use that wonderful headline.



We're certainly shopping about this summer though, actually looking at viable options abroad rather than bargain bins options here. So refreshing. 2

ntoms97 added 16:10 - Jul 5

Sure our new sponsor will love him. Question is will he look Appiah? 0

BluePayne added 16:11 - Jul 5

A very exciting time to be a town fan. Looking at players who have a good few years ahead of them, very refreshing! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 16:17 - Jul 5

Would be massively ambitious given he still has 3 years on his contract ! Maybe they think we can lift his value up again, and you can bet that our financial dealings are going to be watertight in terms of options etc. so why not. If PC thinks he can add value then go to it ! 0

bigolconnor added 16:18 - Jul 5

Haha. Ridiculous. If I remember correctly Dos Santos was £8 million when we had him on loan (pointless reference). Surely we can’t afford these guys. Celina and Appiah are the dream, but Nsiala and Donacien are the reality or am I living in the past. 0

jas0999 added 16:18 - Jul 5

Great to be linked with these type of players, but I’d personally like to see permanent deals. No more than two loans - with one in already. You would think this type of player, and several others are likely to be loans? 0

bigolconnor added 16:19 - Jul 5

I am of course talking about the quality of player as opposed to their positions on the pitch. 0

JewellintheTown added 16:31 - Jul 5

Cook must be like a wide eyed smiling kid in a sweet shop at the moment with all these options and this kind of player sounds like a decent option if we can snag him. Appiah at Ipswich? We would be! 0

