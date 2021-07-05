Stadium Capacity Limit to Be Lifted
Monday, 5th Jul 2021 18:45
Fans will return to Portman Road with no restriction in numbers when the 2021/22 season gets under way against Morecambe on Saturday 7th August.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this afternoon that football grounds will not have their capacity limited by Covid rules from July 19th.
Johnson said: "We'll move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus.
"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors.
"We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre and sports events.”
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said in a statement: “The EFL welcomes today's positive announcement by the Prime Minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks' time.
“Football has been planning for this outcome since the outset of the pandemic and having been forced to endure empty stadiums since March 2020, the message from EFL clubs is that we are ready to re-open and welcome fans back in numbers.
“From the EFL's own participants in the Events Research Programme and our clubs' extensive experience built up over many years, we are confident that all our clubs can successfully manage large scale events and we will continue to work with the Government on the guidance that will help support their matchday operations.
“Today's developments, of course, have been made possible by the staff at the NHS and countless medical experts and scientists who have helped develop and roll-out the vaccines.
“On behalf of the League and its membership, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for playing such an important role in helping re-open our sport and wider society.”
In the 2020/21 season, 2,000 fans were able to attend Town's home games against Portsmouth and Burton Albion but other than those matches, and the away fixture at Plymouth, all the Blues’ fixtures were played behind closed doors.
The last Portman Road match played in front of an unlimited crowd was the 1-0 defeat to Coventry City on March 7th 2020 when 18,825 watched the game.
Photo: Matchday Images
