Hull and Coventry Among Celina Suitors

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 10:01 Hull City and Coventry City have emerged as among the clubs also showing interest in former Blues loanee Bersant Celina. As previously reported, Town had been in talks with the Kosovan international and his current club Dijon regarding an ambitious return to Portman Road for some weeks with rumours regarding the Blues’ interest circulating on the TWTD Forum and social media towards the end of last week. However, as we reported on Friday, other clubs from higher divisions were also keen, although with Celina and his representatives showing genuine interest in the Blues’ approach. According to the EADT, Championship sides Hull City and Coventry are two of those clubs, while sides from the Dutch top flight, where Celina previously played on loan with FC Twente in 2016/17, are also said to be showing interest. The 24-year-old spent 2016/17 on loan with the Blues from Manchester City, making 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring eight times, in a successful spell under Mick McCarthy’s management. Norway-raised Celina left City for Swansea in the summer of 2018 for £3 million - having made one senior start and three sub appearances for the Citizens - and went on to make 65 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Swans, scoring 10 times, before being sold to Dijon for a reported £2.7 million in September 2020, signing a four-year contract. During 2020/21, 5ft 11in tall Celina made 26 starts and seven sub appearances in all competitions for Dijon without finding the net as they were relegated from Ligue 1 after finishing bottom of the table. Capped by the Norwegians at U16, U17 and U21 levels, Celina subsequently switched allegiance to his native Kosovo for whom he has played U21 and senior games. He has now taken his full caps total to 29, scoring twice.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mediocre_Quick added 10:10 - Jul 6

If him and his agent show genuine interest in our approach, you'd hope, maybe that would sway him a little, and having previously played on loan here and our fans seemed to love him (or they're still in love with MM) maybe, this ca be the signing of the window 0

martin587 added 10:10 - Jul 6

If we get him it will be a bonus but I’m sure he would much rather play in a higher league.I was interested to read that we can double crooks wages if he were to sign for us.Things are still ongoing so all looks well for the coming weeks.👌 0

BaddowBlue1 added 10:13 - Jul 6

Surprised that Cardiff wouldn't be having a look too. Would be great if we get him as I think he would be a match winner for us but I am not holding my breath. Mr Ashton and team has done great so far, so we probably have a better chance now than if ME was still involved with the club. 2

Wacko added 10:17 - Jul 6

"27-year-old"! He's 24... 1

Billybobblue added 10:19 - Jul 6

Come home Celina and lets make it permanently!!! 0

WeWereZombies added 10:21 - Jul 6

Will a twenty seven year old be prepared to risk a year or two in the Third Division in the hope of being part of something on the rise, or will he be happier if a team who he (and/or his agent) considers are in with a chance of promotion to the Premiership make an offer?

0

blu_dru added 10:22 - Jul 6

People on Twitter ACTUALLY blaming TWTD and EADT for reporting on Cellina and now ruining our chances of signing him. Yes, professional football clubs search through transfer rumours on social media when deciding which players to target... 0

ArnieM added 10:27 - Jul 6

Well I'll be honest with , I did start to wonder if it was good practice for our targets and pending deals to be published so freely ! 1

RegencyBlue added 10:30 - Jul 6

If it’s going to happen we need to get this done now.



There will no doubt be alternative targets but we need to leave ourselves enough time to pursue them if we need to. 1

NorthLondonBlue2 added 10:32 - Jul 6

My understanding is agents get a percentage cut of any deal. Would be a rubbish agent who didn’t try to drum up as much interest and money as possible, not to mention the allure of being one season away from the premier league as oppose to at least two.



Would love Celina to come here, but we have to be realistic about the appeal of Division 3 football. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:35 - Jul 6

Can't see this one happening. Let's move on. 0

Bazza8564 added 10:37 - Jul 6

His agent would have made his availability known, EADT and TWTD wont be the key portals for other clubs guys so let's not overreact.

As a 24 year old looking for a deal in a foreign country a lot will come down to the length of the deal, whether he knows the club and where, realistically, that club will be in 1-2 year's time

We have nothing to fear from Coventry and Hull so let's not put ourselves down. We have created a massive amount of financial headroom by unloading 24 players, we have an unrivalled team at the top and new ambitious owners.

Now is not the time to be feeling anything other than burning ambition. A player worth his salt wanting a 4 year+ deal with have the nous to look at the bigger picture, so as long as we can pay decent wages and a good signing bonus, we should be looking to close this one quickly and get this fella on board.

Come on Mr Ashton, let's land this one !! 0

ChrisFelix added 10:39 - Jul 6

If this has been ongoing for a few weeks & he hasn't signed I doubt this will happen 0

PhilTWTD added 10:40 - Jul 6

Wacko



Oops, no idea why I wrote 27, had just checked his age! Amended. 0

blues1 added 10:47 - Jul 6

Chris felix. Mo 0

blues1 added 10:50 - Jul 6

Chris felix. Most deals go on for weeks before a player signs. We only get to hear about them when they're getting closer. Some will end up signing. Others wont. That's how transfers are. 0

