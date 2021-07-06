Capacity Increased For First Friendly But Tickets Must Be Bought in Advance

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 11:17

The capacity for Saturday’s first friendly of pre-season against Dartford at their Princes Park ground has been raised to 2,000 with fans required to buy their tickets in advance (KO 1pm).

Initially 1,200 supporters were set to watch the match but following discussions with the local borough council and local safety advisory group, that figure has been raised from to 2,000.

The game will be the first senior away match that Town fans have been able to attend since the visit to Blackpool in early February 2020.

Tickets, which are available here, cost £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (over-65), £2 for youths (age 13-17) and £1 for juniors (under-12).

A list of Town’s pre-season fixtures can be found here.





Photo: Matchday Images