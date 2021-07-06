Ashton: First-Day Crowd Roar Will Be Special
Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 12:47
Blues CEO Mark Ashton says it will be special to hear the roar of the Portman Road crowd when supporters return for the opening game of the season against Morecambe on Saturday 7th August.
Yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that football grounds will not have their capacity limited by Covid rules from July 19th.
“It’s obviously great news that we can start the season with supporters back in the stadium,” Ashton told the club site.
“Football is all about the fans. The game is nothing without them and I know everyone connected to Ipswich Town can’t wait to see supporters back at Portman Road.
“When I arrived at the club for my first day here, I looked around the stadium and even though it was empty, there was something atmospheric about it.
“I thought then how fantastic it will be to see the players walk out on the first day of the season and hear that roar from the crowd.
“It’s going to be special to hear that. I can’t wait and I know the manager and the players feel the same.”
