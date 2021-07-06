Ashton: First-Day Crowd Roar Will Be Special

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 12:47 Blues CEO Mark Ashton says it will be special to hear the roar of the Portman Road crowd when supporters return for the opening game of the season against Morecambe on Saturday 7th August. Yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that football grounds will not have their capacity limited by Covid rules from July 19th. “It’s obviously great news that we can start the season with supporters back in the stadium,” Ashton told the club site. “Football is all about the fans. The game is nothing without them and I know everyone connected to Ipswich Town can’t wait to see supporters back at Portman Road. “When I arrived at the club for my first day here, I looked around the stadium and even though it was empty, there was something atmospheric about it. “I thought then how fantastic it will be to see the players walk out on the first day of the season and hear that roar from the crowd. “It’s going to be special to hear that. I can’t wait and I know the manager and the players feel the same.”

Photo: TWTD



Guthrum added 12:54 - Jul 6

Or at least some fairly loud muttering. 4

Europablue added 12:56 - Jul 6

Football has felt empty and plastic ever since restrictions were put in place. I hope to actually enjoy a football season for the first time in a while. 4

Cakeman added 13:02 - Jul 6

It will be really nice to get back to Portman Road again and indeed the roar from the crowd on the opening day will be something special.

Twelve months ago I wouldn’t have cared if I didn’t watch another Town game but we now have so much to be optimistic about.

I think it could quite some experience for Morecambe too. Hopefully they will be like the proverbial rabbits in headlights! 5

Mediocre_Quick added 13:05 - Jul 6

Ashton loves getting in front of the press, usually an interview is followed up with a signing announcement... Or am I living in a dream world? 0

Bazza8564 added 13:08 - Jul 6

Up to us to make it really special 2

Wooly74 added 13:15 - Jul 6

“On my command, unleash hell!”



Let’s take the roof off on the 7th August and give the new squad a taste of what us Tractor Boys and Girls are all about. 2

JewellintheTown added 13:16 - Jul 6

Ashton & Team are coming good on their bit, now its time we did ours! COYB! 2

bluesteal74 added 13:30 - Jul 6

I can't bloody wait roll on for when the season starts COYB 0

tempzzzz added 13:31 - Jul 6

I'm gutted can't be there for first game! 18 months of being locked indoors and I end up getting double booked with a gig in London and first day of the season. I will be getting my mate to live call me I think, can't wait for this season to begin! COYB!! 0

