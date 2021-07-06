Newport Date Set

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 13:43 Town have confirmed that the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Newport County at Portman Road will be played on Tuesday 10th August (KO 7.45pm). The game against the Exiles, the first competitive meeting between the sides since 1972, will be the second home match in four days at the start of the season with Morecambe visiting in League One on the Saturday.

Photo: Matchday Images



STATMAN added 13:54 - Jul 6

Make the tickets £2 Adult and £1 Child and fill the place. 0

tivo added 13:55 - Jul 6

Expect it will be £10 a ticket as long as Newport agree. 0

