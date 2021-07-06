Town Linked With Stoke Striker Gregory

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 14:11 Town are being linked with a move for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory. According to Football League World, the Blues have made an offer for the 32-year-old, who ended last season on loan at Derby County, scoring three goals in six starts and five appearances. Gregory is understood to be surplus to requirements at Stoke this summer despite having a year remaining on his contract. The Sheffield-born frontman impressed Rams’ boss Wayne Rooney during his loan spell but the Championship side are currently subject to a transfer embargo. Town are likely to be on the lookout for another senior striker having signed Macauley Bonne on loan from QPR and with James Norwood among the players already in the squad manager Paul Cook has in his plans for the season ahead. Gregory was a schoolboy at Sheffield United but dropped into non-league with Staveley Miners Welfare and then-National League Mansfield. While with the Stags, the 6ft 2in tall striker spent time on loan at Glapwell, Harrogate and Halifax before making his move to the Shaymen a permanent switch. In June 2014 Gregory signed for Millwall and it was with the Lions where he made his name, netting 77 goals in 201 starts and 37 sub appearances. He joined Stoke in June 2019 and bagged seven times in 29 starts and 21 sub appearances prior to his loan to Derby.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



IpswichT62OldBoy added 14:16 - Jul 6

Scoring rate of around 1 in 3.5 games, has been around the lower leagues, knows what it takes and has played Championship, yes please , assuming he is not injury prone, I suspect he is not. 6

Global_Blue added 14:17 - Jul 6

It's great that we are getting linked to a number of players, many of whom appear quite decent. But am I the only one who's worried that we've let a load of players go/or told them they can leave, and yet still don't have a full squad of talent a month away from the start of the season? 4

FAcup78 added 14:18 - Jul 6

We are linked with so many players. My fear is that we have missed out on some of our main targets and now are on our 3rd or even 4th choices. Are some of these players really any better than we have already let go. I hope I'm wrong. -9

Oldboy added 14:20 - Jul 6

Wouldn't say no. Experienced at this level and above. Probably not our first choice, but we need a few up front. 6

Oldboy added 14:23 - Jul 6

FAcup78

My 5 year old grandson is better than those we let go. There will be no dead wood in this squad. 7

markchips added 14:29 - Jul 6

Good call and knows how to get out of League One with Millwall. Not to be underestimated and can play the one up front. Obviously designed to cover for the possibility of Norwood seizing up at some stage. 4

dirtydingusmagee added 14:29 - Jul 6

well we need a decent striker thats for sure, i cant see Norwood being any fitter than in past, may have new manager and owners, but theres no magic wand . 6

FAcup78 added 14:52 - Jul 6

There are so many accomplished coaches on here. I'm a UEFA B coach. Wonder what football qualifications some of you have to comment whether a player is any good or not. 🤣. Arm chair pundits 🤣. Down votes incoming 🤣. 7

Edmundo added 14:55 - Jul 6

Any relation of our previous Gregory strikers? 0

ringwoodblue added 14:57 - Jul 6

We definitely need more goalscorers but I don’t know much about Gregory tbh. Would prefer Colby Bishop but it’s gone quiet on him recently so assume we are no longer interested.



0

Mediocre_Quick added 15:00 - Jul 6

Would be decent back up, shame we never went in for Norwoods best pal Mullin, but we'll see what comes of this... 1

markchips added 15:00 - Jul 6

FAcup78- I may not have any coaching badges but quite clearly we were never getting out of this division with the quality of players we had. All we ended up with was the dregs after Evans had asset stripped the club. He would have sold six months earlier but for Covid.



I would like to think that experienced Championship payers would contribute sufficiently to help us get promoted. 6

Bergholtblue added 15:06 - Jul 6

At 32 hardly one for the future, but a proven striker and I would take anything to get out of this league. 2

FAcup78 added 15:09 - Jul 6

Think lots for you are forgetting that we were top of the league for a time in both of the last seasons with the rubbish we have let go. I'm saying all the players we have let go are not as bad as most of you claim they are. I believe we just lacked squad depth and didnt need this type of radical approach, unless Cook couldn't tell who was worth keeping and who wasnt which definitely worries me. Time will tell as it always does. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:11 - Jul 6

I think thats the kind of experienced no nonsense striker we need as an option when things are not going our way. Probabaly not prolific but canny and won't be bullied 3

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:13 - Jul 6

So the question above seems to be is Lee Gregory better than Aaron Drinnan? Tough one but on balance I'm going to say yes, yes he is. 2

RobITFC added 15:36 - Jul 6

FACUP78 - I assume you have not watched ITFC recently ? 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 15:38 - Jul 6

The proof is in the pudding, lets see where our quality squad of last season ends up plying their trade.

The good start to last season, like the season before flattered to deceive, it always looked fragile and brittle. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:39 - Jul 6

Not happy about every single link. PC/ITFC may know something we do not, such as how this never-prolific journeyman improves our front line or goal output? Having said that, I AM trusting the process but it does feel like we are building an FUT team after a pre-season coin windfall.....you just know some of the cards/players are going to be discarded as soon as the game gets going ! 2

Monkey_Blue added 15:56 - Jul 6

ROBitfc…. If he watched them under cook I’m sure he’d share your judgement. Look as performances and points per game, shots on goal or goals Pre and post his appointment. I’m not defending lambert, I’m defending reason. If all the players were hopeless, lambert was a genius, if lambert was terrible the players are better than the league position. You can’t have it both ways. 2

Skip73 added 16:54 - Jul 6

Faculty, not as bad as we think they are, they were pathetic. that's why nearly all of them have all ended up in League 2. 3

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:30 - Jul 6

Facup78 you should get a refund on your FA badge pal! Fact most are plying their trace in league two a smaller clubs would indicate the team we had wasn’t that good at all. Your FA badge should tell you that over a season you finish where you deserve and both seasons under TWO manager we finished way out the play offs first season lowest place in over 60 years. I’d give your badge to your mate bettyblue or monkeyblue 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:33 - Jul 6

Monkeyblue here we go again we finished 11th under lambert so where is your point on the players?? Two manager couldn’t get anything from them you can bang on about how good the team was still but your obviously wrong as most are in league two or at smaller clubs other than Dozzell. So yeah you’re talking tosh as per 2

FAcup78 added 17:51 - Jul 6

Some of the comments on here have confirmed exactly what I thought, how you have a lack of tactical knowledge when it comes to footballers. It takes a good manager to get the best out of his players. 2

aas1010 added 18:35 - Jul 6

Not sure myself on this one but if Paul cool and co can get the utmost best out off him I’d give it a long shot 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments