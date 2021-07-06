Quantcast
Trio Sign First Pro Deals
Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 17:48

Matt Healy, Zanda Siziba and Cameron Stewart have signed their first pro deals with the Blues.

Midfielder Healy , wh featured for the U23s last season, joined the Blues as a scholar in 2018 having previously been with College Corinthians.

The 19-year-old, who won Republic of Ireland caps at U15 and U16 levels, has penned a one-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.

Siziba, who was previously with the youth set-ups at Dagenham & Redbridge and Tottenham, is another midfielder, who made his senior debut as a sub in the Papa John’s Trophy tie with Gillingham and his first start at Crawley in the same competition.

The 17-year-old, who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, has signed a two-year deal with the club having an option for an additional campaign.

Centre-half Stewart, 18, joined the Blues from Glentoran in the summer of 2019 when he agreed a three-year scholarship and the one-year pro deal he has signed today.

The Ballymena-born defender won caps with Northern Ireland at U17 level.

Last month, fellow academy graduates Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Ola Bello also signed their first pro deals.


Photos: ITFC



ArnieM added 17:53 - Jul 6
Brilliant. Get in there lads 👍
0

BlueBoots added 18:16 - Jul 6
Good stuff - from what I saw of the U18's last season, let's not hang about offering Edwin Agbaje a deal too (wouldn't want to lose him the way we did with Liam Gibbs)
1

Edmundo added 18:23 - Jul 6
Great to see us selecting some quality. Would be brilliant to see at least one of them make inroads into the first team squad this year.
0


