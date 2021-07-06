Trio Sign First Pro Deals

Tuesday, 6th Jul 2021 17:48 Matt Healy, Zanda Siziba and Cameron Stewart have signed their first pro deals with the Blues. Midfielder Healy , wh featured for the U23s last season, joined the Blues as a scholar in 2018 having previously been with College Corinthians. The 19-year-old, who won Republic of Ireland caps at U15 and U16 levels, has penned a one-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. Siziba, who was previously with the youth set-ups at Dagenham & Redbridge and Tottenham, is another midfielder, who made his senior debut as a sub in the Papa John’s Trophy tie with Gillingham and his first start at Crawley in the same competition. The 17-year-old, who qualifies to play international football for Zimbabwe, has signed a two-year deal with the club having an option for an additional campaign. Centre-half Stewart, 18, joined the Blues from Glentoran in the summer of 2019 when he agreed a three-year scholarship and the one-year pro deal he has signed today. The Ballymena-born defender won caps with Northern Ireland at U17 level. Last month, fellow academy graduates Albie Armin, Cameron Humphreys and Ola Bello also signed their first pro deals.

ArnieM added 17:53 - Jul 6

Brilliant. Get in there lads 👍 0

BlueBoots added 18:16 - Jul 6

Good stuff - from what I saw of the U18's last season, let's not hang about offering Edwin Agbaje a deal too (wouldn't want to lose him the way we did with Liam Gibbs) 1

Edmundo added 18:23 - Jul 6

Great to see us selecting some quality. Would be brilliant to see at least one of them make inroads into the first team squad this year. 0

