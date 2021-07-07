Season Ticket Sales Top 12,000

Wednesday, 7th Jul 2021 12:35 Town have revealed that more than 12,000 fans have already purchased season tickets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign with sales having been given a boost by the Government’s announcement earlier this week that restrictions on ground capacity will be lifted on July 19th. Sales are up 33 per cent on last term and the Blues say they have sold more season tickets this summer than the final figures for five of the previous six years. In 2019/20 Town finished the season with 12,298 season ticket holders and it is very possible that the Blues could surpass that total by the time the new campaign kicks off with Morecambe’s visit on Saturday 7th August. The highest season ticket total in the last 10 years was in 2015/16 when the figure was just over 14,000 with the Blues having been in the play-offs during the previous campaign. Season tickets remain available at the early bird price until 5pm on Friday 6th August. Season ticket revenue is very important for the club for the campaign ahead with League One's Financial Fair Play rules, the Salary Cost Management Protocol (SMCP), limiting clubs' wage bills to 60 per cent of their turnover, down from 75 per cent from the Blues' first season in the division with the now scrapped salary cap having taken its place last season. The Blues had a little under 9,000 season ticket holders for the 2020/21 campaign which was ultimately played behind closed doors aside from a couple of home games with 2,000 fans present.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Fat_Boy_Tim added 12:40 - Jul 7

Good news keeps on rolling in. I don’t think Portman road is going to be such a nice place for visiting teams as it has been in recent times. COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments