U23s Friendly at Bury Off

Wednesday, 7th Jul 2021 13:45

Saturday’s U23s friendly at Bury Town has been postponed, the West Suffolk club has announced.

The match was one of two the Blues are playing at the Denny Brothers Stadium this pre-season with Tuesday’s first-team fixture still going ahead.

That game, which kicks off at 7.30pm, is sold out.





Photo: Action Images