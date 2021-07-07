Norwich Favourites to Sign Gibbs But Other Clubs Still in Running

Wednesday, 7th Jul 2021 15:17

Norwich City are the favourites to sign departing Blues youngster Liam Gibbs, however, the deal is not yet done and at least one other club is still in the running for the 18-year-old’s signature.

As reported last week, last-gasp talks between Town and Gibbs broke down on June 30th, the final day of his existing Blues deal, the club having offered a new contract late last year.

Norwich had been among the clubs keeping an eye on the Bury St Edmund-based youngster’s situation and we understand are the frontrunners to sign him but with discussions continuing and other clubs still keen.

Previously, Leeds, Brighton, Rangers and Southampton were among those to show interest, while another unnamed club has more recently come into the running.

TWTD revealed in January that the 18-year-old was yet to sign the new terms which had been offered by the Blues with his current contract up this summer and no one-year option included in his previous deal.

While the midfielder, who made his League One debut in the home game against Charlton last season, was keen to stay at Portman Road, he was unwilling to commit to the deal as it stood, although we understand the two parties weren’t too far apart.

As the end of his contract drew closer, the club made no new overtures as other interested clubs monitored the situation before last week’s last-ditch talks.

Given his age, the Blues will receive compensation for his years in the academy, but that figure is likely in the low hundred thousands. Town will have to agree a sum with his new club or the matter will go to a tribunal.

In addition to his one League One appearance for the Blues, Gibbs, who was one of the stars of Town’s U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, also made two EFL Trophy starts and one sub appearance.





Photo: Matchday Images

Juggsy added 15:19 - Jul 7

Watch him go on to be a £20 million player now. That'll sting. -1

FAcup78 added 15:22 - Jul 7

Gibbs should have been a priority to keep hold of. If Norwich do sign him they can cash in on one of our best young talents. Very bad from our new regime in my opinion. Good luck Liam -4

miltonsnephew added 15:23 - Jul 7

Hope he doesn’t end up at Wigan!! 🤣



Think he should go to Southampton if they’re still in for him. 0

parhamblue added 15:27 - Jul 7

If he thinks he's going to be playing regularly in the Championship after next season then why didn't he stay here?

3

Pencilpete added 15:31 - Jul 7

I'm sure he'll go on to make as much of a name for himself as the lad who went to Chelsea and the one who went to Man City ... can't remember either of their names which just shows how much they did.



As for Gibbs ... enjoy 15 loan spells in the lower leagues and then getting released at 20 you've earned it 5

markchips added 15:32 - Jul 7

There will be good reasons for letting him go. The priority is to get out of League One and this situation means another wage gone plus a fee. If you look at the deals so far I can only congratulate Ashton, purely on a financial basis. There is no certainty this lad will be playing higher level football within 5 years. 2

JewellintheTown added 15:37 - Jul 7

Shame he's gone and both parties couldn't meet in the middle with a new deal, but to Norwich on the cheap is the biggest kick in the nuts if it happens. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:37 - Jul 7

Sad to think hes turned down the club that nurtured him to potentially sign for our local rivals, hes pretty much no chance of playing first team football there for years, certainly better chances here, the motivation doesn't take too much working out.

Ceste La Vie, if we made him an offer and wanted to keep him, which we obviously did we would have offered what we could afford 2