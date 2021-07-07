Norwich Favourites to Sign Gibbs But Other Clubs Still in Running
Wednesday, 7th Jul 2021 15:17
Norwich City are the favourites to sign departing Blues youngster Liam Gibbs, however, the deal is not yet done and at least one other club is still in the running for the 18-year-old’s signature.
As reported last week, last-gasp talks between Town and Gibbs broke down on June 30th, the final day of his existing Blues deal, the club having offered a new contract late last year.
Norwich had been among the clubs keeping an eye on the Bury St Edmund-based youngster’s situation and we understand are the frontrunners to sign him but with discussions continuing and other clubs still keen.
Previously, Leeds, Brighton, Rangers and Southampton were among those to show interest, while another unnamed club has more recently come into the running.
TWTD revealed in January that the 18-year-old was yet to sign the new terms which had been offered by the Blues with his current contract up this summer and no one-year option included in his previous deal.
While the midfielder, who made his League One debut in the home game against Charlton last season, was keen to stay at Portman Road, he was unwilling to commit to the deal as it stood, although we understand the two parties weren’t too far apart.
As the end of his contract drew closer, the club made no new overtures as other interested clubs monitored the situation before last week’s last-ditch talks.
Given his age, the Blues will receive compensation for his years in the academy, but that figure is likely in the low hundred thousands. Town will have to agree a sum with his new club or the matter will go to a tribunal.
In addition to his one League One appearance for the Blues, Gibbs, who was one of the stars of Town’s U18s’ FA Youth Cup run, also made two EFL Trophy starts and one sub appearance.
