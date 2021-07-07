Papa John's Trophy Dates Set

Wednesday, 7th Jul 2021 16:10 The dates of Town’s Papa John’s Trophy Southern Group A fixtures against Colchester, Gillingham and West Ham’s U21s have been confirmed. The Blues are at home to the Hammers’ youngsters on Tuesday 14th September (KO 7.45pm) and then visit the Gills on Tuesday 5th October (KO 7pm) before hosting the U’s on Tuesday 9th November (KO 7.45pm).

Photo: Action Images



itsonlyme added 17:08 - Jul 7

Oh deep joy!!!!!!!! 0

istanblue added 17:22 - Jul 7

Where's my diary? My Tuesday nights are about to get a whole lot more interesting!! 0

BlueArrow added 17:24 - Jul 7

Why the early ko at Gillingham fat boy Evans got a pizza on order ???? 0

