Papa John's Trophy Dates Set
Wednesday, 7th Jul 2021 16:10
The dates of Town’s Papa John’s Trophy Southern Group A fixtures against Colchester, Gillingham and West Ham’s U21s have been confirmed.
The Blues are at home to the Hammers’ youngsters on Tuesday 14th September (KO 7.45pm) and then visit the Gills on Tuesday 5th October (KO 7pm) before hosting the U’s on Tuesday 9th November (KO 7.45pm).
Photo: Action Images
