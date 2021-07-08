Crewe Date Switch and Earlier Start at Rotherham

Thursday, 8th Jul 2021 12:11 Town’s home game with Crewe Alexandra will now be played on Sunday 28th November with a 3pm kick-off, while the Good Friday match at Rotherham has switched to a 1pm start. The Blues were originally scheduled to meet the Railwaymen at Portman Road the previous day, while the match with the Millers at the New York Stadium was initially set for 3pm.



Photo: Matchday Images



bracknell_blue added 12:17 - Jul 8

Brilliant. Was going to the theatre with my missus on the 27th so now can go to the game. 0

FPL_Tractor added 12:23 - Jul 8

Any idea why the Crewe match has been moved? Clashes with Rugby at the Millennium Stadium? Batistuta unveiling on the Saturday? 0

