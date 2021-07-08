Rotherham Receive Championship Bid For Crooks

Thursday, 8th Jul 2021 14:24

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has revealed that the Millers have received a bid from a Championship club for Blues’ target Matt Crooks.

On Monday it was reported that the South Yorkshiremen had rebuffed a Town offer understood to be £500,000 or £600,000 for the 27-year-old, the Blues' second bid after £400,000 had previously been rejected.

Now a Championship club has made an offer understood to be in excess of Town’s second offer.

“There has been a bid from a Championship side but it hasn’t reached the chairman’s valuation,” manager Paul Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

Previously Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Peterborough United, Derby County - who are currently subject to a transfer embargo - and Cardiff City were reported to be interested.

The Millers boss has previously said he’s not keen to see Crooks move on to a League One rival, but has admitted that there comes a point where it becomes impossible to turn an offer down. Rotherham are understood to have put a £1 million price tag on the midfielder's head.

A further Town bid - or bids - appear inevitable with Crooks, who has a year left on his contract, one of manager Paul Cook’s top targets and despite the Championship interest the Blues are in a strong position to get their man.

Leeds-born Crooks, who can operate either in defensive or attacking midfield roles, was a schoolboy with Manchester United’s academy before moving on to Huddersfield with whom he made one senior appearance.

While with the Terriers he spent time on loan at FC Halifax, Radcliffe Borough and Accrington before joining Stanley on a permanent basis in 2016.

In July 2016 he joined Rangers in Scotland but six months later he departed for a loan spell at Scunthorpe having been unable to make an impression at Ibrox.

A switch to Northampton followed in the summer of 2017 before he moved on to Rotherham in January 2019 and was a member of the side which won promotion to the Championship the next season, scoring both goals - out of a campaign total of 11 - in the Millers’ 2-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road.

In 2020/21, Crooks netted seven times as the South Yorkshiremen dropped back into League One.

In March it was reported that Rotherham had held preliminary talks with Crooks regarding a new deal in the wake of the interest from Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, reports north of the border have dismissed claims that Hearts want to sign Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop.

According to Edinburgh Live, the 24-year-old is not a target of the Scotttish Premiership side.





Photo: Action Images

Mediocre_Quick added 14:27 - Jul 8

Didn't match Chairmans valuation, doesn't want him to move to a L1 rival, will most likely end up signing a new deal then 0

Taricco_Fan added 14:39 - Jul 8

Time to move on from this one. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 14:40 - Jul 8

Agents bumping up the wages for his new contract wherever he ends up. Beginning to doubt that this one will get over the line. 0

bluearmy78 added 14:45 - Jul 8

What’s their valuations, £3m odd? Obviously want a bidding war to get the best price. I’m sure we can afford want they want it but at the same time we don’t want to be fleeced!!! 0

danchances22 added 14:46 - Jul 8

Time to move on.

Big difference between us and Wigan this transfer window, they are signing the targets they want we aren’t.

Look at Siergiest for example. We refused to pay anymore despite having a ‘big budget’



Yet, we are all getting excited about the possibility of promotion this season I struggle to see how…… we need some serious amount of signings before we can even think about getting out of this league. 0

BlueBlood90 added 14:49 - Jul 8

Not sure how much I believe this. I notice how Warne didn't mind name dropping Ipswich Town during interviews when we made an offer but won't mention who the Championship club is that's supposedly made an offer now. Could just be a ploy to try and make us panic into returning with the valuation they want for him. 2

positivity added 14:50 - Jul 8

he'll probably end up at a championship club.



rotherham will accept less from them as it's not selling to a rival, and crooks is more likely to agitate for a move there.



time for plan b unless ashton has a masterplan to get him onboard 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:52 - Jul 8

Rotherham playing hardball? And you can hardly blame them in the circumstances. Maybe move on to the next one? Or make a final offer and that's it? We all know from experience what a minefield football transfers can be at any level, so this is not a big surprise. 0

DavefromWatford added 14:54 - Jul 8

danchances22, Totally agree Wigan have been successful with their signings. I am still hoping PC goes back in for Siegrist, Would love to see us get Pigott & Crooks then we would have a pretty good team to choose from. Fingers Crossed. 0