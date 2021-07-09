Blues Start Pre-Season Friendly Programme at Dartford

Friday, 9th Jul 2021 17:41 Town get their pre-season fixture programme under way against Dartford at their Princes Park stadium on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm). Paul Cook’s summer signings Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and

Matt Penney are likely to play their first games in Blues shirts. It’s anticipated that Town will take a squad of 22 players with a different team fielded in each half against the National League South side, as is common at this stage of pre-season. The first-team squad is currently short on numbers, with the Blues looking for at least another five signings, and is therefore likely to be augmented by a number of youngsters. The senior players currently training with the U23s - Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin - are not expected to be involved. Jon Nolan, who suffered a knee injury towards the end of last season, may not be ready to be included in the travelling party, while anyone who has suffered even a minor niggle in pre-season will be left out. The game will be the first senior away match that Town fans have been able to attend since the visit to Blackpool in early February 2020. Tickets, which are available here, cost £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (over-65), £2 for youths (age 13-17) and £1 for juniors (under-12). Fans are required to buy their tickets in advance of the match with the capacity having been increased to 2,000 having initially been limited to 1,200. A list of Town’s pre-season fixtures can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



