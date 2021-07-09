Shorten Returns to Tractor Girls as First-Team Coach

Friday, 9th Jul 2021 18:00 Paige Shorten has returned to Ipswich Town Women as first-team coach having left the club for a role with the FA in October 2020. The 29-year-old rejoins the club having spent the last nine months working with the FA as women's talent technical coach in the Midlands and East. Shorten initially joined Town from Suffolk FA in October 2018, working as assistant to Joe Sheehan within the club’s academy set-up before moving up to first-team duties in February 2019. During her previous spell with the club she had a number of other responsibilities including secretarial duties and latterly manager of the Ipswich Town Girls Advanced Coaching Centre. Shorten is delighted to be returning to the Blues where she will be reunited with Sheehan and will also work alongside new assistant Charlie Baxter. “When Joe called, it was something that I loved and from that point of view it was something I couldn't turn down,” she told iFollow Ipswich. “I think working with Joe, with Charlie, the media team, the medical team and all the players again; it's an exciting journey and it's something that I'm glad I can be a part of again.” 🎥 "It's an exciting journey and it's something that I'm glad I can be a part of again."



Paige Shorten on returning to @ITFCWomen as first-team coach.



Photo: ITFC



