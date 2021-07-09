Ward Joins Walsall Following Town Release

Friday, 9th Jul 2021 18:08 Released Blues left-back Stephen Ward has joined League Two Walsall on a one-year contract. The 35-year-old departed Portman Road at the end of 2020/21 having made 30 starts and one sub appearance in his only season with Town. “It’s exciting,” the former Republic of Ireland international told the official Walsall website. “I have been in with the lads training for a couple of days now, having a look at the place and I am really impressed with how the head coach [Matthew Taylor ] is trying to go about his business and his ambition for the season. “I have been really impressed from speaking to the head coach and I am really excited to get going this year.” Head Coach Taylor previously played alongside Ward at Burnley and is looking forward to working with him again. 🎥 Following his arrival at the Banks's Stadium, we sat down with Stephen Ward to discuss him signing his one-year deal with the #Saddlers



Watch his full interview 👉 https://t.co/L5SWOcKL2j pic.twitter.com/QMmJniUPsl — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) July 9, 2021 “Stephen is someone who I have played with and has huge experience in the game,” he added. “He’s a player that’s played at the top and for him to have a leadership role within the group in terms of what he can offer with his experience and more importantly, what he can offer on the pitch. We’re extremely happy to have someone of Stephen’s quality joining the club. “The biggest thing for him is he wants to be part of the journey that we’re on at this football club so from my perspective, I’ve always spoken about good people first, followed by a good player and Stephen fits the mould. “It will be great for other players in the group to learn from him because he’s a fantastic professional and somebody that’s got huge experience domestically and internationally but more importantly, he still wants to be successful and we hope he can help us to do that here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ipswichbusiness added 18:11 - Jul 9

Found his level. 0

Pencilpete added 18:15 - Jul 9

Quality player in his day but sadly age has caught up with him.



No bad feeling towards him, he wanted to carry on playing and hes got himself a club - fair play to him 1

Gforce added 18:16 - Jul 9

It's all now coming to light that we pretty much had a league two side playing for us last season.No wonder we were in the bottom six on current form over the last 12 games or so. -1

Tractorboy58 added 18:25 - Jul 9

Good riddance ..found his level

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments