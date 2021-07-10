Blues Legend Mariner Dies

Town legend Paul Mariner has died aged 68, his family has announced.

In a statement, they said the former striker “passed away peacefully on 9th July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer”.

Bolton-born Mariner joined the Blues from Plymouth in 1976 for a fee of £220,000 with John Peddelty and Terry Austin moving in the opposite direction.

The centre-forward went on to become a key man in Sir Bobby’s Robson’s teams which won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

An England regular throughout his time with the Blues, Mariner won 35 caps and scored 13 times, including the goal which saw England qualify for the 1982 World Cup via a 1-0 victory over Hungary at Wembley.

He left Town for Arsenal for a fee of February 1984 for £150,000 having made 339 appearances and scored 135 goals. In 2011 he was inducted into the Town Hall of Fame.

Prior to his time at Plymouth, Mariner had started his career at Chorley in non-league. Following his spell with Arsenal, he spent time at Portsmouth, Wollongong City, Albany Capitals and San Francisco Bay.

After hanging up his boots, he worked as a pundit for BBC Radio Lancashire, then spent most of the next few years coaching in the US where he worked in Arizona and then at Harvard before a five-year spell as assistant manager at the New England Revolution.

He returned to the UK to manage Plymouth in 2009/10 and was given a rapturous welcome by Town fans on his return to Portman Road.

A stint in charge of Toronto FC in Canada followed in 2012/13 followed before he spent time working as a pundit in the US while based in Boston.

In November it emerged that Mariner had undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Town CEO Mark Ashton led the tributes to a player many believe was the best striker ever to represent the club.

“It’s incredibly sad news and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with Paul's family and friends at this very difficult time,” Ashton told the club site.

Town are set to wear black armbands at this afternoon’s friendly at Dartford as a mark of respect.

A full TWTD tribute to Mariner will appear shortly.





Photo: Action Images

Moisha added 09:07 - Jul 10

Absolutely gutted, great player, great number 9, legend.

RIP Paul Mariner 9

Paulc added 09:09 - Jul 10

So sad, a true legend in every sense. Come on England tomorrow, do it for Paul. RIP. 6

BangaloreBlues added 09:10 - Jul 10

Can't believe it.... one of my favourite players when I was a kid, he was a near God to me back then. RIP Paul, safe journey :-( 5

muccletonjoe added 09:11 - Jul 10

3 words;

Simply the best 5

PJH added 09:11 - Jul 10

So sad. A truly wonderful player for ITFC.



RIP PM and thank you for what you did for our club. 5

JewellintheTown added 09:12 - Jul 10

So sorry & sad to hear this. Firstly, condolences to family & friends. We worshipped him as our hero on the field, but their loss is greater than ours. Thanks for the wonderful memories & service Paul. May you rest in peace. 5

johnwarksshorts added 09:14 - Jul 10

I had the privilege of watching PM play for town. One of our best ever strikers. R. I. P Paul. 5

Seablue added 09:14 - Jul 10

What a player. Stunning header against Liverpool is the magical Mariner moment I will always cherish. Legend. 5

itsonlyme added 09:15 - Jul 10

Completely shocked. What a wonderful striker he was from the moment he scored his first goal for the club against WBA. Will be sadly missed. RIP Paul, legend. 4

ringwoodblue added 09:15 - Jul 10

A great player. A great man. A true Ipswich legend that will never be forgotten.



Very sad that he has gone and wasn’t able to witness the Euro final and the new era of Ipswich Town.!



My condolences to his family. 2

bluewarrior added 09:15 - Jul 10

Such sad news. What a player! Absolute legend. 2

Markp68 added 09:15 - Jul 10

So so sad. Paul was my hero as a kid and remains my favourite ever Town player. RIP Paul 2

Kulturarv added 09:16 - Jul 10

Thanks Paul för all you have done. A true hero. RIP 2

JCBLUE added 09:16 - Jul 10

Such sad news, legend & favourite player. Thoughts with family & friends, rest in peace Paul. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 09:16 - Jul 10

Very sad news an absolute gentleman and legend for Ipswich and England and no age to go either. Thoughts with his family. 2

Bazza8564 added 09:18 - Jul 10

Terribly sad day for the club and for his family. One of the greats from 78 and 81 trophy winning sides and from all accounts, a really nice fella.

Your name will will ring around PR as never before in August and you will always be remembered. Im sure the club will find the right way for your name to live with us forever. 1

heathen66 added 09:19 - Jul 10

Often over used but not here !!!

Absolute LEGEND !!!

RIP Paul 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:20 - Jul 10

Great player, RIP Paul 0

stevieg added 09:21 - Jul 10

RIP Paul you were and will always be a Town Legend. Thanks for all the happy memories, you will always be remembers. Simply the best. 0

kiwiblue added 09:22 - Jul 10

A star is brighter today and Paul will shine forever in my and itfc memory. Sad early demise. RIP Paul 0

Suffolkboy added 09:24 - Jul 10

Simply RIP and thank you for wonderful memories ,and a great contribution to our lives and ITFC !

COYB 0

dyersdream added 09:24 - Jul 10

Rip Legend 0

jas0999 added 09:25 - Jul 10

Sad news to start the day. Thoughts are with his family. 0

gazzer1999 added 09:25 - Jul 10

Greatest No 9 in my time watching ITFC. He is what a true legend is, RIP. 0