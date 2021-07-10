Wark: As a Footballer He Was Unbelievable, As a Person He Was Even Better

Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 12:43 John Wark has paid tribute to his friend and team-mate Paul Mariner, whose death was announced earlier today. “I have seen Paul over recent weeks and it’s been hard and then when the news came through, it’s tough to take,” Wark told the club site. “Obviously my thoughts are with his family and what they are going through and it’s difficult to talk about it at the moment. “He was my best mate. As a footballer he was unbelievable. He came into the club and made a difference immediately. “He could hold the ball up, scores goals. He’d take all the knocks for us. He made us a better team - and he helped me so much as well. “As a person, he was even better than he was as a player and that is saying something. Bobby [Robson] put us together as room-mates and it just went boom from there. “He was so bubbly. He was the loud one in the dressing-room, the one that got everyone going. The boys loved him, we all did. “He called me his ‘brother’. That’s how close we were and we stayed in touch, even when he went to America. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a footballer but even more so as a person.”

Photo: TWTD



midastouch added 12:50 - Jul 10

A legend still with us speaks from the heart about a legend sadly no longer with us. Classy words from John.

John said, "The boys loved him, we all did."

And so did all the fans.

RIP Paul.

7

Sir_Bob added 12:51 - Jul 10

With every story brings another tear to the eye.

Great words.

RIP Big Man xx 7

Sivell added 12:57 - Jul 10

Warky is clearly and understandably struggling with this news, which really brings it home, what a loss this is to everyone.



Very powerful words.



John Wark is a lovely man himself, so for him to speak in such terms about this true Ipswich legend, really hits hard. 5

brassy added 13:00 - Jul 10

just think how lucky i was to watch this team week in week out R.I.P. paul town legend 5

TimmyH added 13:07 - Jul 10

These were 'legends' for the club ladies and gentlemen - that word is too easily bounded around, feel sad at his passing and yes it feels like time is passing by. 4

Churchman added 13:47 - Jul 10

Class. My front room is suddenly very dusty reading that. 3

Monkey_Blue added 14:02 - Jul 10

Not the first or the last tribute that’s brought a tear to my eye today. I remember most him practically falling over the ball to qualify us for the World Cup and racing home from school to see the France game where he scored, Mills captained and Butch got an assist. Those were great times and he was central to it. 🥲 1

