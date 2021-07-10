Wark: As a Footballer He Was Unbelievable, As a Person He Was Even Better
Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 12:43
John Wark has paid tribute to his friend and team-mate Paul Mariner, whose death was announced earlier today.
“I have seen Paul over recent weeks and it’s been hard and then when the news came through, it’s tough to take,” Wark told the club site.
“Obviously my thoughts are with his family and what they are going through and it’s difficult to talk about it at the moment.
“He was my best mate. As a footballer he was unbelievable. He came into the club and made a difference immediately.
“He could hold the ball up, scores goals. He’d take all the knocks for us. He made us a better team - and he helped me so much as well.
“As a person, he was even better than he was as a player and that is saying something. Bobby [Robson] put us together as room-mates and it just went boom from there.
“He was so bubbly. He was the loud one in the dressing-room, the one that got everyone going. The boys loved him, we all did.
“He called me his ‘brother’. That’s how close we were and we stayed in touch, even when he went to America. I can’t speak highly enough of him as a footballer but even more so as a person.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]