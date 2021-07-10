New Signings Start at Dartford

Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 12:50 All six of Town’s summer signings are in the Town team which starts the first half in the opening game of pre-season at Dartford. Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney all make their first appearances in a Town shirt. It’s expected that the entire XI will be swapped at half-time with a very young team set to play after the break. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans, Burns, Dobra, Norwood, Bonne.

Photo: ITFC



brassy added 12:55 - Jul 10

please dont get injured coyb 0

markchips added 12:57 - Jul 10

No KVY perhaps too early yet? 0

BudapestByBlimp added 13:20 - Jul 10

Did we get 2 Rekeem Harpers for the price of 1? 6

positivity added 13:20 - Jul 10

no nolan either, do we know the 22? 0

Dissboyitfc added 13:22 - Jul 10

Rekeem not starting?

0

grinch added 13:22 - Jul 10

That starting line up shows we need more signings ASAP even with KVY we will struggle gets hide deals done Mr Ashton that's 2 starts for Rekeem looking at the write up 0

Portman_Pie added 13:31 - Jul 10

Who’s wearing the captains arm band…??? 0

WeWereZombies added 13:39 - Jul 10

Rekeem Harper, so good they named him twice? 1

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 13:59 - Jul 10

0-0 HT 0

