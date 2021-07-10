Quantcast
New Signings Start at Dartford
Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 12:50

All six of Town’s summer signings are in the Town team which starts the first half in the opening game of pre-season at Dartford.

Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney all make their first appearances in a Town shirt.

It’s expected that the entire XI will be swapped at half-time with a very young team set to play after the break.

Town: Hladky, Donacien, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Penney, Harper, Evans, Burns, Dobra, Norwood, Bonne.


Photo: ITFC



brassy added 12:55 - Jul 10
please dont get injured coyb
markchips added 12:57 - Jul 10
No KVY perhaps too early yet?
BudapestByBlimp added 13:20 - Jul 10
Did we get 2 Rekeem Harpers for the price of 1?
positivity added 13:20 - Jul 10
no nolan either, do we know the 22?
Dissboyitfc added 13:22 - Jul 10
Rekeem not starting?
grinch added 13:22 - Jul 10
That starting line up shows we need more signings ASAP even with KVY we will struggle gets hide deals done Mr Ashton that's 2 starts for Rekeem looking at the write up
Portman_Pie added 13:31 - Jul 10
Who’s wearing the captains arm band…???
WeWereZombies added 13:39 - Jul 10
Rekeem Harper, so good they named him twice?
BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 13:59 - Jul 10
0-0 HT
