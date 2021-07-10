Cook: Delighted By Summer Business But More to Come

Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 15:46 Boss Paul Cook says he’s delighted with the six additions he’s made to his squad so far but wouldn’t be drawn on the position regarding the other players currently being targeted. Quizzed on the summer of change at Portman Road, Cook said: “I genuinely won’t be speaking about last year and stuff like that, I don’t feel there’s any need to. I don’t feel the need to go over old ground. I think the most important thing now is tomorrow and the future of the club. “We are going to sign more players in this window and we are going to go to the starting blocks as one of the favourites in the league to go up and we want to stand up and be counted within that.” Regarding the business done up to now, he said: “Terrific, delighted, I’ve had great support from [CEO] Mark [Ashton], the owners, from everyone at the club. “The new performance lads have come in and been terrific. My own staff have come in and been terrific. “There’s a real good camaraderie, a feel-good factor around the club, which I enjoy, and it’s onwards and upwards for us. “We’re not stupid, I’ve been around football a long time to know there are bumps and bruises and plenty of them along the way but we will have a really united club this year with all one goal, which is trying to be promoted.” Ashton has said that having already signed six senior players, the Blues are after another five additions this summer. “Let Mark speak for himself on those ones!” Cook laughed. “As you can imagine, we’re after good players, and that’s the brutal truth of it. “We’re in a position at the minute where we’re down the line with some, we’re still debating others and Mark behind the scenes is working tirelessly to make these things happen. “We all want it done today and yesterday, no one more so than myself, the staff and the rest of the players. But if you get the right players it will be well, well worth waiting for, and that’s what we’re prepared to do as a club.” Town are in discussions regarding the return of former loanee Bersant Celina with further bids expected for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks with discussions ongoing. The Blues are also a long way down the line with Everton defender Lewis Gibson, while Almería winger Arvin Appiah and Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson are also targets. Cook wouldn’t get drawn into discussing any specific players: “I won’t get involved lads. After last year when I came in, we spent too much time debating negative stuff. We’ve had a great win today at Dartford. We’re up and running, supporters are back in and onwards and upwards from here.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



algarvefan added 15:49 - Jul 10

Right attitude, all good to hear and positive, nice one boss. 4

VanDusen added 16:03 - Jul 10

What a fun afternoon. The new players looked good - particularly Penney - and Norwood, Donacien, Nsiala and Holy looked revitalised, fitter and hungrier. How Dobra can't figure in the plans should now be old hat. And great to see we have such a good set of young lads backing them up - hope to see some of them break through this year! 4

Gforce added 16:33 - Jul 10

Nice to start with a win and a clean sheet, long may it continue. 2

pennblue added 16:43 - Jul 10

Pleased they are taking their time on signings. The reality is, these things do take time, and we should not rush this process.



When we have signed loans in previous seasons, they have been too raw and just learning their trade on our time, and when we have spent big, often the players have undelivered having been 'talked up' by certain owners. With the experience we have in the management hierarchy, we should all let them do their jobs, it would appear they know what they are doing. 3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments