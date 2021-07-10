Cook: Delighted By Summer Business But More to Come
Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 15:46
Boss Paul Cook says he’s delighted with the six additions he’s made to his squad so far but wouldn’t be drawn on the position regarding the other players currently being targeted.
Quizzed on the summer of change at Portman Road, Cook said: “I genuinely won’t be speaking about last year and stuff like that, I don’t feel there’s any need to. I don’t feel the need to go over old ground. I think the most important thing now is tomorrow and the future of the club.
“We are going to sign more players in this window and we are going to go to the starting blocks as one of the favourites in the league to go up and we want to stand up and be counted within that.”
Regarding the business done up to now, he said: “Terrific, delighted, I’ve had great support from [CEO] Mark [Ashton], the owners, from everyone at the club.
“The new performance lads have come in and been terrific. My own staff have come in and been terrific.
“There’s a real good camaraderie, a feel-good factor around the club, which I enjoy, and it’s onwards and upwards for us.
“We’re not stupid, I’ve been around football a long time to know there are bumps and bruises and plenty of them along the way but we will have a really united club this year with all one goal, which is trying to be promoted.”
Ashton has said that having already signed six senior players, the Blues are after another five additions this summer.
“Let Mark speak for himself on those ones!” Cook laughed. “As you can imagine, we’re after good players, and that’s the brutal truth of it.
“We’re in a position at the minute where we’re down the line with some, we’re still debating others and Mark behind the scenes is working tirelessly to make these things happen.
“We all want it done today and yesterday, no one more so than myself, the staff and the rest of the players. But if you get the right players it will be well, well worth waiting for, and that’s what we’re prepared to do as a club.”
Town are in discussions regarding the return of former loanee Bersant Celina with further bids expected for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks with discussions ongoing.
The Blues are also a long way down the line with Everton defender Lewis Gibson, while Almería winger Arvin Appiah and Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson are also targets.
Cook wouldn’t get drawn into discussing any specific players: “I won’t get involved lads. After last year when I came in, we spent too much time debating negative stuff. We’ve had a great win today at Dartford. We’re up and running, supporters are back in and onwards and upwards from here.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]