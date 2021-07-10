Cook: Mariner Was a Superstar of a Footballer and a Superstar of a Man

Saturday, 10th Jul 2021 23:04

Town manager Paul Cook has joined Ipswich and England team-mates of Paul Mariner, as well as figures from throughout football and the media, in paying tribute to the Blues legend, whose death was announced this morning.

Speaking after this afternoon’s 1-0 friendly win at Dartford, Cook said: “Obviously I’m from an era when Paul was an absolute superstar of a footballer, a superstar of a man. An absolute Ipswich and England legend and it’s a really, really sad day.

“Hopefully tomorrow there’ll be a lot of smiles on English faces and maybe Paul could be looking down with a little smile himself.

“I never came across Paul but everyone I’ve come into contact with, all the ex-players, everyone speaks so well about Paul and it’s a sad day and a sad day felt by everyone at the club.”

Tributes have continued to pour in since the news of the striker’s death aged 68 broke this morning, including from his Blues and England team-mate Terry Butcher.

“He was the most unbelievable man. Tough, very much a combination of Van Nistelrooy, Harry Kane and Van Basten, all the great strikers,” he told Sky Sports.

“A big rocker, he loved Iron Maiden and Deep Purple, the singer Ian Gillan was a big friend of his. As a man he was wonderful. So caring, so lovable. Every person he met was better for it. We are all devastated.”

Mariner’s Town skipper Mick Mills told the EADT: “It is very devastating news. Obviously, first of all, our thoughts are with his partner Val, his mother Peggy and his three sons George, Joe and Dan. Our love goes to them at this very difficult time.

“He was a massive, massive personality, he was a terrific player, everything about him was colossal.

“There was no player better I don’t think than Paul at Portman Road during that terrific Bobby Robson era.

“He was terrific on the pitch, a great leader of the line, certainly one you would much prefer to have in your team than against you.

All of his colleagues remember him most for his personality and his presence in the dressing room.”

Russell Osman said: “He was a wonderful teammate, a great person, life and soul of the party. He was always full of energy and life. He was a wonderful character, and a very important part of the team that we had in the late 70s, early 80s.

“He was just a great lad, loved his music, loved his rock and roll, his heavy rock music especially. He was just a wonderful, wonderful fella.”

England team-mate Bryan Robson said: “He had a terrific attitude to life. He was just a great, great laugh and will be so sadly missed.

“I remember in the tunnel before England games I used to say ‘Come on boys, let's go!’ I'd turn round then behind me I'd hear this huge roaring scream of ‘Come Onnnn!’ and it would be Paul jumping up and down in the face of the opposition, often with Terry Butcher.

“You'd look at the other team and see they were scared half to death before they'd even gone out of the tunnel. Yet off the pitch, you could not meet a nicer guy.”

Ex-Liverpool and England captain Phil Thompson added: “We were at Hampden to play Scotland so it was normally vocal and feisty but Paul, who was 6ft 3ins and Terry [Butcher], at 6ft 4ins, would take it to another level.

“They'd be leaping and screaming down the corridor shouting ‘'Come on! Let's batter these!’.’ We were frightened and they were on our team.

“We played Italy in the European Championships, up against Claudio Gentile, a hard defender, but Paul held his own. He loved the physical side but he was so good he could have easily fitted into our Liverpool team. He was a special guy. A proper player.”

I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of @Paul_Mariner I had the pleasure of playing with him in the @England 82 World Cup in Spain a great gentleman and terrific player my condolences to his family at this sad time @IpswichTown https://t.co/Y9oFFxIMbS — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) July 10, 2021

Incredibly sad news. One of the clubs all time greats on and off the pitch. Taken far too soon he will be sorely missed. #rip 💙 https://t.co/ewpdnBQgif — Matt Holland (@mattholland8) July 10, 2021

The passing of an absolute Ipswich Town Legend. My thoughts are with his whole family at this very sad time… #RIP Paul Mariner 🙏 https://t.co/55KIVVCiBJ — Simon Milton (@Milts25) July 10, 2021

Rest In Peace Paul Mariner. Grateful for everything you’ve done for me. My sincerest condolences to the Mariner family and friends. 💐 pic.twitter.com/hppM8jfaL8 — Reggie Lambe (@ReggieNaldo) July 10, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers for Paul’s family during this extremely challenging time. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/07kkdSNh2R — Mark Detmer (@MarkDetmer) July 10, 2021

Had the privilege of working with and spending time with Paul Mariner. A class act and a gentleman and so much more than first met the eye.

RIP Paul. You leave a lot of light behind... it will continue to shine. pic.twitter.com/yM7T8UdDSr — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) July 10, 2021

We're saddened to hear of the passing of former Arsenal striker Paul Mariner at the age of 68. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2021

We knew it was coming but yesterday when we lost our friend and colleague Paul Mariner it was emotional to hear. The big man was such a gentleman. He lived life to the full and had done it all. Player/coach/GM/technical director/pundit We’re all going to miss you big man……❤️ pic.twitter.com/CLBXwkEhjm — Craig Burley (@craigburley) July 10, 2021

Rest In Peace, Paul Mariner. Football hero, giant personality, heart of a champion, and also just a great guy. My partner in the booth for 6+ years, road game companion for more than double that time, I’ll miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/6YsRFPb8G7 — Brad Feldman (@BradFeldman_) July 10, 2021

Proudly standing with some of the 78 cup winning team including one of our best ever, Paul Mariner, sadly taken too soon RIP Paul 💔 pic.twitter.com/vpwNcPZLPR — Rob Chandler (@RadioRobC) July 10, 2021

So sad to hear @IpswichTown great @Paul_Mariner has passed away. Reunited with Sir Bobby and Beat. RIP from all the Life’s a Pitch team @BBCSuffolk He was always a great guest on the show. pic.twitter.com/mkrpt8O9vi — Mark Murphy (@MarkGlennMurphy) July 10, 2021

Don’t think words will ever do you justice. I can’t believe I have to carry on without you & do everything we planned to do without you here. I may not feel it now, but I’ll find the strength to do it all, for you Marrers. My broken heart will love you forever. @Paul_Mariner 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VvjuL5ByqE — Alexis Nunes (@alexisenunes) July 10, 2021

We are so saddened by the news that Paul Mariner has died.

Paul was a hugely respected member of our sports team during the 1990’s.

He began his playing career with Chorley, before spells with Plymouth, Ipswich & Arsenal. He won 35 England caps. We send our love to his family. pic.twitter.com/aCBvuWwgrv — BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) July 10, 2021

My condolences goes out to the ‘Mariner’ family for there loss.

Paul Mariner RIP 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/2PP0hcpzqm — Paul Canoville (@Kingcanners) July 10, 2021

The Revolution TV family mourns the passing of Paul Mariner. His passion for the sport and for life made working on the broadcasts fun and the @NERevolution world a better place to be. pic.twitter.com/GpyLdEVAcK — NE Revolution TV (@RevsTV) July 10, 2021

💙 #Pompey are mourning the loss of Paul Mariner, who has passed away at the age of 68https://t.co/tmQjgw4Bwv — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 10, 2021

Desperately sad news this weekend. Lucky enough to have known Paul & what a lovely man he was. His goal took England to the 82 World Cup. We will pay tribute on our Final preview show tonight 10.55 @ITV. #RIPMarrers https://t.co/ELlCK2yTpY — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) July 10, 2021





Photo: Matchday Images/TWTD