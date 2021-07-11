Blues and Oxford Linked With Dundee United Left-Back

Sunday, 11th Jul 2021 10:59 Town and Oxford are reportedly keen on Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson. According to the Scottish Sun, the two League One clubs are chasing the 23-year-old, who is in contract until next summer. Robson, who has been linked with Oxford for a number of weeks, was a youth player with Dundee and Rangers before moving on to Dundee United as a 12-year-old. He made his senior debut for the Terrors in the Scottish League Cup in September 2015, then later that campaign the Perth-born full-back spent time on loan at Brechin, before becoming a regular for his parent club in 2016/17. Robson has now made 160 starts and eight sub appearances for Dundee United, scoring twice. Town have already signed one left-back this summer, Matt Penney, but are likely to be on the lookout for another with Stephen Ward having been released before joining Walsall on Friday and Myles Kenlock training with the U23s. The Blues have been in discussions with Middlesbrough regarding a move for another left-back, Hayden Coulson, a potential deal which is understood to have made significant progress.

