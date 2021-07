Tractor Girls' Pre-Season Fixtures

Sunday, 11th Jul 2021 13:35 Ipswich Town Women have announced their pre-season programme ahead of their first ever Women’s National League Southern Premier Division campaign. Sunday 18th July Cambridge United WFC A

Sunday 25th July London Seaward A

Sunday 1st August Wroxham Women H

Sunday 8th August Wolves Women H



Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:35 - Jul 11

Onwards and upwards. Let's hope the women really push on this season. So far they've shown the men how to do it. COYB! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments