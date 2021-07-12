Warne: I Would Expect Something to Develop on Crooks
Monday, 12th Jul 2021 11:22
Rotherham manager Paul Warne says there is nothing new regarding Matt Crooks, who is one of Town’s top summer targets and is also understood to be interesting Championship clubs, but expects “something to develop”.
Crooks,
“Nothing has moved on,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “As I stand here at the moment, there is no new news and Crooksy is getting on the plane to come away with us [on a pre-season trip] to Hungary.”
Warne has previously admitted Crooks could ultimately move on, although would prefer him to join a Championship side rather than a League One rival, however, the South Yorkshiremen are determined to achieve a significant fee, reportedly well into seven figures.
“I would expect something to develop,” Warne added. “The situation will take its natural flow and the chairman will decide as offers come in what is best for this football club. It's out of my pay grade.”
A further Town bid is inevitable - probably more than one as they look to reach a figure which will tempt the Millers - as the Blues chase a player they remain very hopeful of landing.
Crooks, who joined Rotherham from Northampton for £200,000 in January 2019 and has a year left on his contract, is near the top of Paul Cook’s summer wish list.
In addition to Town, Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Peterborough United, Derby County - who are currently subject to a transfer embargo - and Cardiff City have been linked with Warne last week claiming a bid, higher than the Blues' offers, had been turned down from a second tier club.
The Cobblers are understood to be due a percentage of the Millers' profit if and when they sell.
Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Adam McDonnell, 24, has joined League of Ireland Sligo Rovers after leaving National League Boreham Wood.
Photo: Action Images
