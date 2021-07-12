Warne: I Would Expect Something to Develop on Crooks

Monday, 12th Jul 2021 11:22 Rotherham manager Paul Warne says there is nothing new regarding Matt Crooks, who is one of Town’s top summer targets and is also understood to be interesting Championship clubs, but expects “something to develop”. Crooks, the subject of two rebuffed Blues offers - £400,000 and then a bid of either £500,000 or £600,000 - played the second half of an 11-0 Millers win at Parkgate on Saturday and afterwards Warne said the midfielder's situation remained unchanged. “Nothing has moved on,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “As I stand here at the moment, there is no new news and Crooksy is getting on the plane to come away with us [on a pre-season trip] to Hungary.” Warne has previously admitted Crooks could ultimately move on, although would prefer him to join a Championship side rather than a League One rival, however, the South Yorkshiremen are determined to achieve a significant fee, reportedly well into seven figures. “I would expect something to develop,” Warne added. “The situation will take its natural flow and the chairman will decide as offers come in what is best for this football club. It's out of my pay grade.” A further Town bid is inevitable - probably more than one as they look to reach a figure which will tempt the Millers - as the Blues chase a player they remain very hopeful of landing. Crooks, who joined Rotherham from Northampton for £200,000 in January 2019 and has a year left on his contract, is near the top of Paul Cook’s summer wish list. In addition to Town, Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Peterborough United, Derby County - who are currently subject to a transfer embargo - and Cardiff City have been linked with Warne last week claiming a bid, higher than the Blues' offers, had been turned down from a second tier club. The Cobblers are understood to be due a percentage of the Millers' profit if and when they sell. Elsewhere, former Town midfielder Adam McDonnell, 24, has joined League of Ireland Sligo Rovers after leaving National League Boreham Wood.

Photo: Action Images



hadleighboyblue added 11:32 - Jul 12

Rotherham are playing a clever game to get as much as they can .



Not sure we should be breaking the bank going anywhere near 7 figures to get him when we need so many more players , unless we get a decent fee in for one of the bomb squad



Would be great if we could offer a player in the deal to reduce the fee 1

bluewarrior added 11:47 - Jul 12

Whilst I am certain that Ashton doesn’t want to be held to ransom on transfer fees (like anyone else) surely the issue is less the price and more the wages being demanded? I would be interested to know for certain if signing on fees are included in the salary cap (I would imagine they must be otherwise what’s the point) but the real skill in building a competitive squad pretty much from scratch (apart from getting the players to tick as a team) is the balance between quality and quantity - smaller squad, better players obviously = bigger average wage but greater the risk of weakened teams through injury and suspension and having to rely on the kids. It’s a fine line. However we managed to get through the 81/2 season with something like 13 players is simply extraordinary. 0

Hamish1979 added 11:53 - Jul 12

Your point about signing on fees is something I've been wondering about Blue warrior. If they're not included in the salary cap, you could in theory offer a relatively low wage with a big signing on fee to compensate. As you say though, this would rather destroy the point of the salary cap so I assume you can't do this. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:53 - Jul 12

You can't blame Rotherham for trying to get as much as they can and anyone who believes different are in cloud cockoo land. He's a proven player in the championship so a fee around the million mark is very realistic. We got a million for Dozy and he couldn't do it in league one . So i think if the club are not seriously interested in getting the player they should move on to somebody else as time is running out. 0

JewellintheTown added 12:02 - Jul 12

Think how much we paid for Jackson and how that's turned out.

With that in mind, if this guy is so pivotal, then simply upping the offer clearly isn't the only hurdle to getting him. 0

