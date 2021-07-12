Town Fan Accused of Being Time-Traveller After Euros Final Prediction Tweet
Monday, 12th Jul 2021 14:22
Town fan Cameron Laws has been accused of being a time-traveller after accurately predicting England’s Euro 2020 final fate more than eight years prior to the event.
Laws tweeted the outcome of last night’s final in a tweet in February 2013, which he was alerted to yesterday afternoon ahead of the big match at Wembley.
He swiftly amended his initial tweet to reflect a more positive end to the Three Lions’ heroic Euros endeavours but to no avail.
Writing on TWTD Cameron said: “It was a guy in India who discovered the tweet around 4pm yesterday afternoon. The backstory to him is that he always finds random stuff like this and brings it to life before it happens.
“Indians were calling me a time-traveller. As soon as he revived the tweet it was 100 per cent, definitely going to happen. I stuck a bet on it straight away.
“I had forgot all about the tweet when the game was going on thanks to Shaw's early goal, but as soon as Bonucci equalised the notifications were coming in again and I knew it was going to happen.
“As for the actual tweet, I have no idea of the context. It was presumably just me playing FIFA or something, I'm sure there's a tweet before it which would probably offer context but I wouldn't know how to find it. “
Since his 2013 tweet went viral in the wake of last night’s game, Cameron has been asked to forecast, among other things, the lottery numbers, who’ll win next year’s World Cup and whether Spurs will ever win a championship.
Photo: Action Images
