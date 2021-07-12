Blues Closing in On Pigott Signing

Monday, 12th Jul 2021 16:31 TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott. Pigott left the Dons at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of Championship and League One clubs, including Bristol City, Luton Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth. The 27-year-old has been training with his former club while he finds a new side. Maidstone-born Pigott came through the youth ranks at Charlton and spent time on loan at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend and Luton while at the Valley. He moved on to Cambridge United in 2016, then hometown club Maidstone the following year following a loan. The 6ft 2in striker joined Wimbledon in January 2018 and went on to score 54 goals in 130 starts and 27 sub appearances.

Photo: Action Images



BlueBlood90 added 16:34 - Jul 12

Happy with this signing.



A goal scoring striker who has consistently scored goals at this level in the past couple of seasons in a struggling side. If we can provide him with good service he should fill his boots. 3

Mark added 16:37 - Jul 12

I seem to remember he was a handful when we played Wimbledon, and I thought he is exactly the type of player we should sign. A 6ft2 striker with a 1 in 3 goal record at our level, what is not to like?! 1

ArnieM added 16:38 - Jul 12

Imagine that front three of Bonne, Norwood, Piggott !! 0

