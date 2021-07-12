Town Confirm Pigott Signing
Monday, 12th Jul 2021 17:01
Town have confirmed the signing of former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott on a free transfer. The frontman has penned a three-year deal.
Pigott left the Dons at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of Championship and League One clubs, including Bristol City, Luton Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth.
The 27-year-old had been training with his former club while he found himself a new side.
“It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon," he toldiFollow Ipswich. "I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge.
“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.
“All the foundations are in place, with what’s been going on behind the scenes and when you speak to people here who show belief in you, then that means a lot.
“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”
Town boss Paul Cook said: “To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the club.
“Twenty goals last season speaks volumes for itself. The reality is that if you don’t score goals, you won’t win football games.
“To get someone of Joe’s calibre in, with his goalscoring record; we’re all excited and looking forward to working with him.”
Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “We have been competing with Championship clubs for Joe so we are obviously delighted that he has decided to join us.
“It’s a show of support for what we are trying to achieve at this football club that he has committed his future to us and we wish him every success here.”
Maidstone-born Pigott came through the youth ranks at Charlton and spent time on loan at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend and Luton while at the Valley.
He moved on to Cambridge United in 2016, then hometown club Maidstone the following year following a loan.
The 6ft 2in striker joined Wimbledon in January 2018 and went on to score 54 goals in 130 starts and 27 sub appearances, 22 of them last season.
Pigott becomes the Blues’ seventh signing of the summer with Ashton having said last week that he was expecting at least five further additions.
Photo: ITFC
|
