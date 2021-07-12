Town Confirm Pigott Signing

Monday, 12th Jul 2021 17:01 Town have confirmed the signing of former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott on a free transfer. The frontman has penned a three-year deal. Pigott left the Dons at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of Championship and League One clubs, including Bristol City, Luton Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth. The 27-year-old had been training with his former club while he found himself a new side. “It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon," he toldiFollow Ipswich. "I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge. “There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me. “All the foundations are in place, with what’s been going on behind the scenes and when you speak to people here who show belief in you, then that means a lot. “It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.” Town boss Paul Cook said: “To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the club. “Twenty goals last season speaks volumes for itself. The reality is that if you don’t score goals, you won’t win football games. “To get someone of Joe’s calibre in, with his goalscoring record; we’re all excited and looking forward to working with him.” Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “We have been competing with Championship clubs for Joe so we are obviously delighted that he has decided to join us. “It’s a show of support for what we are trying to achieve at this football club that he has committed his future to us and we wish him every success here.” Maidstone-born Pigott came through the youth ranks at Charlton and spent time on loan at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend and Luton while at the Valley. He moved on to Cambridge United in 2016, then hometown club Maidstone the following year following a loan. The 6ft 2in striker joined Wimbledon in January 2018 and went on to score 54 goals in 130 starts and 27 sub appearances, 22 of them last season. Pigott becomes the Blues’ seventh signing of the summer with Ashton having said last week that he was expecting at least five further additions.



Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Mediocre_Quick added 17:02 - Jul 12

1 Down, 4 to go! 5

therein61 added 17:03 - Jul 12

Nice bit of business Mr Ashton credit to you. 18

Mark added 17:06 - Jul 12

Excellent! Could be our most important signing so far. Welcome, Joe. 16

trncbluearmy added 17:06 - Jul 12

That a go down well with bristol city fans



Welcome cracking signing, good goals per game, big and physical 10

bluesman added 17:08 - Jul 12

Five more signings. Does that mean we will have a squad of 16 for next season? At least it won’t be too many for Cook to cope with. -6

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:08 - Jul 12

Yeah happy with this a striker who knows the league decent scoring record and gives us something different up front. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:09 - Jul 12

Oh and beat possible championship clubs well done Ashton 👏🏻 9

Monkey_Blue added 17:11 - Jul 12

I assume any other striker links are now fanciful unless we’ve signed this guy as a genuine 3rd or 4th choice? Can’t see him playing ahead of Norwood and Bonne. Played well against us but to be fair that was probably the worst performance I saw of the season from us or away to Northampton. Apart from that I can’t say I had much of an opinion On him either way. It’s a body in the door I guess and it’s nothing to do with England losing or racist morons so worthwhile football news. -26

HighgateBlue added 17:12 - Jul 12

An Englishman who can score penalties :) 9

Marinersnose added 17:12 - Jul 12

Good stats good signing which was kept nice and quiet preventing other clubs from being alerted. Good work. 12

ringwoodblue added 17:15 - Jul 12

A very good solid signing. Desperately needed firepower and Joe could be a 20 goals a season striker if he gets the service.



I’m happy! 12

Jugsy added 17:17 - Jul 12

Thrilled with this signing, three reasons; 1) the performances Joe put in against us (and others) were awesome and at a good age for his career where he'll continue to improve. 2) the fact he was available for nothing, I really hoped to see us be savvy in the market and procure talent sensibly - this is one of those. 3) genuine competition up front and now we have options off the bench. Nice work all those involved. 9

Bazza8564 added 17:18 - Jul 12

Another talented signing, lets hope this weeks business is just starting 5

chepstowblue added 17:19 - Jul 12

Could be a very good signing. Looks as if we're buying our way to 9th place this season !! -17

ITFC_Esquire added 17:21 - Jul 12

Very tidy signing this. Between him, Norwood and Bonne we have some serious options up top. Just need to get the creators in the door now so they have some service!



@bluesman I’m sure we are going to end up with more than 5 additional signings just that Ashton is wisely keeping cards close to his chest so other clubs can’t hold us to ransom further down the line.



COYB 2

chopra777 added 17:23 - Jul 12

Wow. A very good signing. A solid goal scorer. Keep on giving these good players. 4

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:24 - Jul 12

Even someone who scored 20 goals last season isn’t good enough for monkeyblue not that I’d expect anything else! 🙄 Bet you’re fun at parties mate 14

WaltonBlueNaze added 17:29 - Jul 12

Absolutely great signing - I really hope that PC plays a 4-4-2 system. As he keeps saying goals wins games! COYB 0

oldblue added 17:30 - Jul 12

I think Norwood will be concerned about this...Pigot very good at this level...free transfer so he's got a great financial deal...Good age ...Good size and a good goal record..bodes well... 3

aas1010 added 17:35 - Jul 12

Get in … coyb !! 1

BlueArrow added 17:36 - Jul 12

I'm at the races with this one Gold cup on Derby day backed a winner here 🐴. 0

wkj added 17:42 - Jul 12

And we're off to the races 0

trncbluearmy added 17:43 - Jul 12

Just checked out the ifollow coverage of his game at FPR



He is very good, a exciting signing



Two big mobile experienced centre halfs now please and we will have a cracking squad



with a couple of icings on the cake still to come as well!? 3

ArnieM added 17:44 - Jul 12

Welcome Joe…..it’s all starting to fit together now. What a great signing . 👍 5

multiplescoregasms added 17:46 - Jul 12

Feed the Pig and he will score. 2

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments