Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTD Euro 2020 Prize Sweepstake Winner
Monday, 12th Jul 2021 17:37

Sparky85 was the winner of TWTD’s Euro 2020 prize sweepstake.

Ten TWTDers were randomly allocated Italy in the sweepstake - including resident Town soothsayer TractorCam - with Sparky85 drawn from them as the winner of the £25 Amazon voucher.

TWTD’s regular Prediction League will be running once again during 2021/22 and can be found here.


Photo: UEFA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Sparky85 added 17:40 - Jul 12
A small consolation for an otherwise rubbish evening. Thank you
1

TractorCam added 18:12 - Jul 12
Congrats Sparky!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 279 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021