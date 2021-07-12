Pigott: I'm Ready For the Challenge

Monday, 12th Jul 2021 17:50

New Blues signing Joe Pigott says he’s ready for the challenge of joining promotion-targeting Town.

The 27-year-old former AFC Wimbledon frontman has joined the club on a free transfer on a three-year deal.

"You can see there is a lot going on behind the scenes which is great,” he told iFollow Ipswich.

"All the foundations are in place and this feels like the right fit for me. I was ready for a new challenge and I want to keep improving.

“I've always scored goals but the rest of my game is developing and I'm picking up important experience too.

"The conversations with the manager went really well. He said he'll be hard on me but I think that will be good. I'm a laid-back character and he is someone I'm looking forward to working with.

"It goes without saying that I want us to achieve our team goal [promotion] and I hope that what I can produce will help us. It'll be a challenge but I'm ready."





Photo: ITFC

Bazza8564 added 17:53 - Jul 12

Welcome ! 1