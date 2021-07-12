Norwood Banned From Driving For 40 Months

Monday, 12th Jul 2021 20:12 Town striker James Norwood was banned from driving for 40 months and fined £5,000 for drink-driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court earlier today. The striker was stopped in the early hours of August 30th on Chapel Road, Cockfield near Bury St Edmunds where the frontman lives. The 30-year-old recorded 58 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath with the legal limit 35mcg in 100ml while driving an Audi Q8. He pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court last December with the trial subsequently adjourned in March. Norwood said in court that he had drunk just under two pints at a bar on the Ipswich Waterfront. The frontman was with former Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin, his lodger, and two women they had met that evening. Norwood said they later spent 20-30 minutes at the women’s flat without drinking further before driving home. Arresting officer PC Dominic Mason said Norwood was offered five or six opportunities to provide a sample of breath, before he successfully did so having been warned he could be arrested for failing to give a sample, “suggesting the defendant wasn't blowing”. Presiding magistrate John Grover said he felt Norwood's account of his intake of alcohol wasn't “credible”. In addition to 40-month driving ban £5,000 fine he was also ordered to pay £750 in prosecution costs and a £190 victim surcharge. In a statement to TWTD the club said: “Although this is a private matter, we have reminded James of his responsibilities as an employee of Ipswich Town Football Club and the level of conduct the club expects. “James has expressed his deep regret over the incident that brought him to court and fully acknowledges that a charge - and conviction - of drink-driving is a very serious matter. “The court has made its decision and James now wants to put the situation behind him and concentrate on his football. “He has also volunteered to work with the club’s charitable arm - the Ipswich Town Community Trust - on some initiatives within the local area.” Norwood was previously banned for 19 months and fined £400 in August 2012 while with Forest Green Rovers when he pleaded guilty to be being more than twice the drink-drive limit in Stroud earlier that month.

Photo: Matchday Images