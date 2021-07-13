Downes Linked With Bournemouth

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 09:24 AFC Bournemouth have been linked with a move for Blues midfielder Flynn Downes. According to the EADT, the Dorset club are leading contenders for the 22-year-old, who is currently training with the U23s and is known to want to move on. Earlier in the summer, Downes was mentioned in connection with Peterborough and Barnsley. The former England U19 international was the subject of two bids from Crystal Palace last summer, the highest £1.6 million, and the Brentwood-born schemer subsequently handed in a transfer request. However, after a disappointing 2020/21 and with the market less than buoyant during this close season, it would be a big surprise if Town achieved a fee at that level. Downes is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Dissboyitfc added 09:28 - Jul 13

Time to move him on, just hope we had a sell on clause! 4

Tufty added 09:36 - Jul 13

Wants to leave so get rid. 6

RegencyBlue added 09:38 - Jul 13

If we got a million for Dozzell we should be able to get that for Downes.



Use it to get Crooks in and it will be good business all round! 12

BlueBlood90 added 09:39 - Jul 13

Shame he wants to leave but I only want players at the club who are desperate to be here. I just hope we can get a good fee and sell on clause for him and then hopefully that'll be the money we can use to finally get the Crooks deal over the line. 7

Marinersnose added 09:44 - Jul 13

Many clubs allegedly linked to Downes but still no bids. Agents are hard at work as the start to the new season gets closer and Downes is training with the kids. If he doesn’t want to fight for his shirt he has to go. Too many disruptive players is not good for moral. Need Jackson out ASAP he’s never cutting it in this division 4

Suffolkboy added 09:46 - Jul 13

It’s a real shame things have worked out this way ; there’s undoubted talent ,which has not been either able to flourish or be properly nurtured over the last two of three seasons ,but I would hope a fresh start ,new surroundings and a refreshed outlook on life will bring rewards !

I wish him every bit of good fortune and success in the years ahead .

COYB 2

Len_Brennan added 09:49 - Jul 13

Would be a good move for him, with a real prospect of being in the promotion shake up. If he's as good as we think he could be, he'll have the chance to prove it there.

As Dissboy says, absolutely vital we secure as high a sell on clause as possible in this one. He certainly has the potential to be a £10m+ footballer on his next move. 1

Taricco_Fan added 09:50 - Jul 13

Don't want to be here? On your way. 4

Wooly74 added 09:51 - Jul 13

I wouldn’t give you 10p for him. Wrong attitude and sulks… I’ll drive him to Bournemouth myself if they are willing to have him sorry. -1

drewcudders1963 added 09:55 - Jul 13

Downes is a quality player, but his head has gone... I would use money from his sale to buy Crooks off Rotherham [who looks a better short term fit]..... also Crooks would add some height and strength to the team, which has been sadly lacking over the last few years.... good luck for the future to Flynn who has always put in a good stint whenever I have watched him play for ITFC. 0

Linkboy13 added 09:55 - Jul 13

If Rotherham get a sniff there's some sort of fee involved for Downes it could make the Crooks deal more difficult they could up their valuation on the player. Let's hope it's one of those undisclosed arrangements. It looks more and more likely that this deal is slowly falling by the wayside and we should look elsewhere. We look pretty strong in the midfield department and it might be better to look at a strong physical centre back with experience. 1

iaintaylorx added 09:56 - Jul 13

Personally, I’d still love to keep him. He is a great player but his head doesn’t seem to be here at Ipswich. Let’s just hope Ashton can get a good fee for him now. £1.5M+ would be good business and then we can use the £1M to get Crooks in and it’s a great deal all round. Few more signings and we’re in a fantastic place. Celina (if we can persuade too) would be a huge statement! COYB💙 1

ipswich134 added 09:59 - Jul 13

I would say sell him for 500k or less and then ask for a 40-50% sell on fee. I am assume no one wants to pay us anything more than 500k 1

Linkboy13 added 10:00 - Jul 13

Yes drewcudders1963 Crooks is a proven player in the championship Downes isn't and is another one of the players at Ipswich who's yet to live up to the hype. 5

Bert added 10:09 - Jul 13

If it is true he wants to leave then yes, he should move on. If his attitude is not right then Cook is right to keep him training with the U23s. If none of this is true then we should keep him. That’s how I see it. 1

Bazza8564 added 10:16 - Jul 13

not sure what his wages are like in relation to others, but this could be the piece of the jigsaw that frees us up to do a fair bit more, so a low fee as Ipswich 134 says with a clause and a speedy deal would suit us fine 0

ArnieM added 10:22 - Jul 13

Good just get it done now. Then we can make a real effort to get Crooks in , a much better player and more akin to our needs . 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:27 - Jul 13

Sounds like a good move for both parties. Bournemouth would give Downes a fighting chance to show what he can do at a decent but not premier level. And we would get a bit of money for a player who sadly seems to have cut his ties with ITFC. 0

BildestonBlue added 10:38 - Jul 13

The lads head is gone, i didnt blame him for wanting to leave and having ambition when we were owened by evans but his attitude hasnt changed and as good as he could be, he isnt there yet!

its great to have self belief but a lot of our younger players over the years would have done well to keep thier heads down and actually earn something rather than living on "potential" and thinking they're bigger than their performances and consistancy on the pitch. 0

oldelsworthyfan added 10:45 - Jul 13

He appeared to be a significant part of the malaise which overcame the playing staff last season so I'm afraid I shall be glad to see the back of him. I don't think that much of him as a player either - not with his attitude. 0

