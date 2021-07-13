Outcast Quartet in Squad at Bury

Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 11:48 Outcast quartet Teddy Bishop, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin are in a largely young squad facing Bury Town in a friendly at the Denny Bros Stadium this evening (KO 7.30pm). The four are among the senior players who have been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season training - along with the AFC Bournemouth-linked Flynn Downes who is not listed as being involved this evening - with manager Paul Cook having told them they can move on. Most of the rest of the squad will be the youngsters, many of them U18s, who played the second half of Saturday's 1-0 win at Dartford. Today’s scheduled U18s friendly against Southend has been postponed. None of the seniors who played the first 45 minutes against the Darts will be in the squad which travels to West Suffolk, although manager Cook will be the man in the dugout. Town’s early pre-season has been hit by Covid with one U23s player having tested positive and nine others in self-isolation after sharing a dressing room with him.

Photo: Matchday Images



springfield added 11:58 - Jul 13

No Downes .... l -2

Mediocre_Quick added 12:04 - Jul 13

One way to prove your worth I suppose! 0

Suffolkboy added 12:05 - Jul 13

Clear out manifestly continues ; new broom really does sweep clean ! Let’s all trust we see some real sparkle at P Rd , Dartford showed good intent without too much pressure .

COYB 1

WeWereZombies added 12:15 - Jul 13

OutKast quartet? Maybe there will be a surprise hit in this lot, or maybe it will just be a case of Cook shouting 'Hey ya' and telling them where to go... 0

runningout added 12:19 - Jul 13

Would like to be encouraging but struggling on this front 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:20 - Jul 13

Sorry Kayden Jackson (I am for real) you never ment to make supporters cry but your skills they just dont qualify.....



On for the remix 0

Karlosfandangal added 12:30 - Jul 13

McGiven seemed to do well in the games he played, felt he played better than Dozzell and Downes.

However cant see him getting in the team with the new signing and future signings. 0

