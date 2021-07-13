Outcast Quartet in Squad at Bury
Tuesday, 13th Jul 2021 11:48
Outcast quartet Teddy Bishop, Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin are in a largely young squad facing Bury Town in a friendly at the Denny Bros Stadium this evening (KO 7.30pm).
The four are among the senior players who have been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season training - along with the AFC Bournemouth-linked Flynn Downes who is not listed as being involved this evening - with manager Paul Cook having told them they can move on.
Most of the rest of the squad will be the youngsters, many of them U18s, who played the second half of Saturday's 1-0 win at Dartford. Today’s scheduled U18s friendly against Southend has been postponed.
None of the seniors who played the first 45 minutes against the Darts will be in the squad which travels to West Suffolk, although manager Cook will be the man in the dugout.
Town’s early pre-season has been hit by Covid with one U23s player having tested positive and nine others in self-isolation after sharing a dressing room with him.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]